India vs England 4th Test Match Live Score, Day 3: Rohit, Rahul resume at Oval, IND trail by 49 runs

India vs England 4th Test Live Scorecard, Day 3 Updates: Three days into the fourth Test of a five-match series and still little separates England and India. England eked out a first-innings lead of 99 runs thanks to half-centuries by recalled players Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes in a total of 290, a strong recovery considering the team was reeling at 62-5 at one stage at the Oval on Friday.
India’s openers were faced with a tough last hour to negotiate as shadows lengthened across the south London venue but they did it, with Rohit Sharma on 20, KL Rahul on 22 and the tourists closing on 43-0 after 16 overs.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson
That's as gorgeous as Rohit's straight drive and with that he scripts yet another record
Most international runs as opener among active players :
18847 - Chris Gayle
14803 - David Warner
14173 - Tamim Iqbal
11002* - Rohit Sharma
10976 - Martin Guptill
Rohit reaches 11,000 international runs - the 4th to do so from India after Gavaskar, Sachin & Sehwag.
50-run stand between Rahul and Rohit -- Rohit Sharma 26* and KL Rahul 23* and India trail by 49 runs.
Seam up from Anderson and goes past Rohit's outside edge! That was coming in towards the right-hander and then straightened. No harm done.
Play begins as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walk in the middle to bat. Anderson to start the proceedings with the ball for hosts. And runs on the fourth ball as Rahul takes a single. And then a lovely straight drive from Rohit to finish the over. IND- 49/0
Virat Kohli’s Stats Against England In Test: In 26 Tests against England Kohli has scored 1870 runs against an average of 48.61. Virat has scored five-tone and 8 fifties. On home soil, Kohli has scored 926 runs with an average of 66.14. He has a total of three hundred and three fifties. If Virat Kohli makes 258 runs in England’s tour it will take him to 2000 runs, and he will surpass Rahul Dravid’s tally of 1950 against England.
In the end, the Indian bowlers looked weary. Jasprit Bumrah clutched his left calf and went down. Much to his team’s relief, the fast bowler was fit to go again after some on-field treatment. By then, Chris Woakes’s half-century had run the tourists ragged. When England’s innings eventually ended on 290, they had a 99-run first innings lead. On a beautiful batting day, India badly missed Ravichandran Ashwin.
India have 5 of the top 7 top run-scorers in this Test series. KL Rahul is India's best at 2nd with 291 and Rohit placed 3rd with 261.
When stumps were drawn on Day Two of the fourth Test, India were 43 for no loss in their second innings. Rohit Sharma survived a dropped catch against James Anderson on six. Otherwise, the opening partnership so far has been steady. Stay tuned as we build up towards an exciting third day.