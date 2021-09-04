India vs England 4th Test Match Live Score, Day 3: Rohit, Rahul resume at Oval, IND trail by 49 runs

Milestone alert

That's as gorgeous as Rohit's straight drive and with that he scripts yet another record

Most international runs as opener among active players :

18847 - Chris Gayle

14803 - David Warner

14173 - Tamim Iqbal

11002* - Rohit Sharma

10976 - Martin Guptill

Rohit reaches 11,000 international runs - the 4th to do so from India after Gavaskar, Sachin & Sehwag.