Monday, September 06, 2021
India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score Updates: England need 291 runs, India need 10 wickets on final day

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 4th Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: England were 77 for no loss at stumps on the fourth day of action, chasing a mammoth target of 368 in the fourth Test of the five-match series against India.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 6, 2021 3:14:31 pm
India vs England 4th Test Match Day 5

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 4th Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: All four results — an England win, an India win, a draw and even a tie – are possible at the outset of this final day of the 4th Test of this ongoing riveting series. England were 77 for no loss at stumps on the fourth day of action, chasing a mammoth target of 368 in the fourth Test of the five-match series against India. They need 291 runs in three sessions. India need to get 10 wickets in three sessions.

After India were bowled out for 466, England started their chase in the final session on the fourth day. The hosts made a good start in the batting-friendly conditions with openers Rory Burns (31*) and Haseeb Hameed (43*) playing out 32 overs. Earlier, Shardul Thakur (60 off 72) struck his second fifty of the match and shared a hundred-run stand with Rishabh Pant (50 off 106) to put India in a strong position.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

India vs England 4th Test Day 5 Live:

15:14 (IST)06 Sep 2021
Final Day

What a cracking day of the 4th Test we are set for. All four results are very possible, maybe a tie a little less than the other three. Burns and Hameed looked in fine fettle during the evening session yesterday. Can India break through them early on Day 5? Action begins in 15 more minutes.

India vs England Live India's Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring a century with teammate Cheteshwar Pujara during the fourth Test against England. (AP)

In his first overseas Test hundred, Rohit Sharma showed dignified restraint. A raised bat to acknowledge the applause, a handshake with Cheteshwar Pujara and a smile, which more than anything else had the relief of breaking the jinx. He has been playing Test cricket since 2013. Eight years and 42 Test matches later, the monkey was finally off his back.

Carried by his century and Pujara’s effervescent 61, the tourists mounted a fightback and two wickets in an over notwithstanding, they finished the day on 270/3, when bad light stopped play. With two days to go, India lead by 171 runs and the ball has started to turn off the footmarks. (READ MORE)

