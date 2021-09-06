India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score Updates: England need 291 runs, India need 10 wickets on final day

India vs England 4th Test Match Day 5

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 4th Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: All four results — an England win, an India win, a draw and even a tie – are possible at the outset of this final day of the 4th Test of this ongoing riveting series. England were 77 for no loss at stumps on the fourth day of action, chasing a mammoth target of 368 in the fourth Test of the five-match series against India. They need 291 runs in three sessions. India need to get 10 wickets in three sessions.

After India were bowled out for 466, England started their chase in the final session on the fourth day. The hosts made a good start in the batting-friendly conditions with openers Rory Burns (31*) and Haseeb Hameed (43*) playing out 32 overs. Earlier, Shardul Thakur (60 off 72) struck his second fifty of the match and shared a hundred-run stand with Rishabh Pant (50 off 106) to put India in a strong position. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson