4th Test: Indian bowlers rout English batting order on Day 5 to take 2-1 lead in series

India’s bowlers routed the English batting order on the fifth day of the fourth Test at The Oval on Monday to win the match by 157 runs and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Despite conceding a 99-run lead in the first innings, India fought back in the match to secure a convincing victory as England crumbled under pressure.

India vs England 4th Test, Day 5 | As it Happened

Chasing 368 runs to win, and continuing from an overseas score of 77/0, England were bowled out for 210 with more than an hour left in the final session of the final day.

Umesh Yadav (3/60), Jasprit Bumrah (2/27), Shardul Thakur (2/22) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/50) were all among the wickets as the hosts could add only 133 runs to their overnight score.

THIS. IS. IT! 👏 👏 Take a bow, #TeamIndia! 🙌 🙌 What a fantastic come-from-behind victory this is at The Oval! 👌 👌 We head to Manchester with a 2-1 lead! 👍 👍 #ENGvIND Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/OOZebP60Bk pic.twitter.com/zhGtErWhbs — BCCI (@BCCI) September 6, 2021

Rory Burns was dismissed by Shardul Thakur in his first over of the day, before Dawid Malan was run out by his partner Haseeb Hameed. At Lunch, England were 131/2, needing 237 more runs to win.

There was a flurry of wickets as the second session started, with Bumrah and Jadeja operating for India. Bumrah bowled out Pope and Bairstow for ducks in consecutive overs, while Jadeja accounted for Hameed.

Joe Root, who was the lone ranger for the hosts, was once again dismissed by Shardul Thakur in the post-Lunch session. India picked six wickets for 62 runs in the second session, leaving only the lower order to be cleaned up after the Tea break.

Records

India’s win at The Oval is the first time India have won at this stadium in London since 1971. This is also the second time they have won here, in 14 matches.

𝟏𝟗𝟕𝟏 | 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 Stupendously marking the 2️⃣nd win at the Oval. Team 🇮🇳, take a bow. 🇮🇳 2-1 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 in the series 📷-BCCI #ENGvIND #KKR #Cricket pic.twitter.com/slfBBervGZ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 6, 2021

This is also the only time other than 1986 that India have won two Tests in one year in England. At Old Trafford, India will have a chance to make it three in a year.

Consecutive deliveries on a flat track: nose and toes. One of the great spells of day five fast bowling. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ZTCjSMn0ny — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) September 6, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah became the quickest Indian fast bowler to reach 100 Test wickets when he bowled out Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow for ducks in consecutive overs.