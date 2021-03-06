scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 06, 2021
India vs England 4th Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Sundar, Axar resume India innings

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 4th Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Washington Sundar (60*) and Axar Patel (11*) will resume the innings on the third day.

By: Sports Desk |
March 6, 2021 8:00:26 am
ind vs engIndia vs England 4th Test Day 3 Live

India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India will resume from 294/7, where they were at Stumps after the end of the second day of the fourth and final Test against England at Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

India resumed play on the second day on 24/1 with Rohit Sharma (49) and Cheteshwar Pujara (17) in the middle. But England assumed the driving seat of the contest by scalping three vital wickets of Pujara (17), Virat Kohli (0), and Ajinkya Rahane (27) in the first session. Rishabh Pant picked up the scraps and stabilised the hosts’ innings with a well-struck 101 off 118 balls. Washington Sundar (60*) and Axar Patel (11*) will resume the innings on the third day.

India v England Test Series 2021

4th Test, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, 04 Mar, 2021

IND 294 / 7 (94.0)

vs

ENG 205 / 10 (75.5)

BatsmenRB
Washington Sundar60 117
Axar Patel11 34
BowlersORWKT
James Anderson20.0 40 3
Ben Stokes22.0 73 2

Stumps: IND lead by 89 runs

Live Blog

India vs England 4th Test Day 3 Live Updates:

