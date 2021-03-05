India vs England 4th Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Kohli, Pujara gone, IND three down

India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: England’s batsmen lost the battle of both mind and skills in yet another shoddy performance to surrender the momentum to India with Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin calling the shots on the opening day of the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
After five innings, England crossed the 200-run mark but a total of 205 in 75.5 overs was certainly not what Joe Root had expected when he called it right at the toss on a day which would have ideally been best for batting.
India ended the day at 24 for 1 with wily old James Anderson (5-5-0-1) accounting for an out-of-form Shubman Gill (0). Rohit Sharma (8 batting, 34 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15 batting, 36 balls) were holding fort for the home side.
4th Test, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, 04 Mar, 2021
Things are going from bad to worse for the hosts now! Before he even settled in alongside Rohit (21), Kohli is sent back to the pavilion by Stokes. The India skipper edges one behind to the hands of wicketkeeper Foakes. Ecstasy. IND: 41/3 (26.4 overs)
And there's the breakthrough for the visitors! Pujara's dry spell and his search for a big score continues. He walks off on 17 after being dismissed by Leach! LBW. The ball hit the pad first and then the bat. Next up, Virat Kohli. IND: 40/2 (24 overs)
Apart from a boundary from Rohit a couple of overs back, things have been quiet. Both the batsmen are happy to wait patiently and slowly build their partnership. Meanwhile, Anderson just notched his seventh maiden in just nine overs. IND: 34/1 (20 overs)
Anderson starts the play on the second day, and both Rohit and Pujara deal with the pace-filled deliveries well. Just a two from the opening over. Stokes starts well too, with a maiden. India are being extra careful now, trying to save wickets. IND: 27/1 (15 overs)
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the second day of the fourth Test between India and England. Earlier, England were bowled out for 205 after dominant displays from Ashwin and Axar. Now, it's time for India to brave the Motera pitch. Stay tuned!