Friday, March 05, 2021
India vs England 4th Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Kohli, Pujara gone, IND three down

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 4th Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were holding fort for the home side at stumps on the first day.

Updated: March 5, 2021 10:41:14 am
India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: England’s batsmen lost the battle of both mind and skills in yet another shoddy performance to surrender the momentum to India with Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin calling the shots on the opening day of the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

After five innings, England crossed the 200-run mark but a total of 205 in 75.5 overs was certainly not what Joe Root had expected when he called it right at the toss on a day which would have ideally been best for batting.

India ended the day at 24 for 1 with wily old James Anderson (5-5-0-1) accounting for an out-of-form Shubman Gill (0). Rohit Sharma (8 batting, 34 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15 batting, 36 balls) were holding fort for the home side.

India v England Test Series 2021

4th Test, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, 04 Mar, 2021

IND 41 / 3 (26.4)

vs

ENG 205 / 10 (75.5)

BatsmenRB
Rohit Sharma21 84
Ajinkya Rahane0 0
BowlersORWKT
James Anderson10.0 3 1
Ben Stokes8.4 12 1

Live: IND trail by 164 runs

Live Blog

India vs England 4th Test, Day 2 Live score:

10:40 (IST)05 Mar 2021
CAUGHT BEHIND!

Things are going from bad to worse for the hosts now! Before he even settled in alongside Rohit (21), Kohli is sent back to the pavilion by Stokes. The India skipper edges one behind to the hands of wicketkeeper Foakes. Ecstasy. IND: 41/3 (26.4 overs)

10:26 (IST)05 Mar 2021
WICKET!

And there's the breakthrough for the visitors! Pujara's dry spell and his search for a big score continues. He walks off on 17 after being dismissed by Leach! LBW. The ball hit the pad first and then the bat. Next up, Virat Kohli. IND: 40/2 (24 overs)

10:06 (IST)05 Mar 2021
India taking it slow and steady

Apart from a boundary from Rohit a couple of overs back, things have been quiet. Both the batsmen are happy to wait patiently and slowly build their partnership. Meanwhile, Anderson just notched his seventh maiden in just nine overs. IND: 34/1 (20 overs)

09:46 (IST)05 Mar 2021
Rohit, Pujara restart proceedings for the day

Anderson starts the play on the second day, and both Rohit and Pujara deal with the pace-filled deliveries well. Just a two from the opening over. Stokes starts well too, with a maiden. India are being extra careful now, trying to save wickets. IND: 27/1 (15 overs)

09:35 (IST)05 Mar 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the second day of the fourth Test between India and England. Earlier, England were bowled out for 205 after dominant displays from Ashwin and Axar. Now, it's time for India to brave the Motera pitch. Stay tuned!

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, James Anderson