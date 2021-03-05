scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 05, 2021
Latest news
Live now

India vs England 4th Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score: India aim to go big on Day 2

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 4th Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Rohit Sharma (8 batting, 34 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15 batting, 36 balls) were holding fort for the home side.

By: Sports Desk |
March 5, 2021 9:18:51 am
IND vs ENG, Day 2 of 4th TestIND vs ENG Day 2 Live:

England’s batsmen lost the battle of both mind and skills in yet another shoddy performance to surrender the momentum to India with Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin calling the shots on the opening day of the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

After five innings, England crossed the 200-run mark but a total of 205 in 75.5 overs was certainly not what Joe Root had expected when he called it right at the toss on a day which would have ideally been best for batting.

India ended the day at 24 for 1 with wily old James Anderson (5-5-0-1) accounting for an out-of-form Shubman Gill (0). Rohit Sharma (8 batting, 34 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15 batting, 36 balls) were holding fort for the home side.

India v England Test Series 2021

4th Test, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, 04 Mar, 2021

IND 24 / 1 (12.0)

vs

ENG 205 / 10 (75.5)

BatsmenRB
Rohit Sharma8 34
Cheteshwar Pujara15 36
BowlersORWKT
James Anderson5.0 0 1
Ben Stokes2.0 4 0

Stumps: IND trail by 181 runs

Live Blog

India vs England 4th Test, Day 2 Live score:

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, James Anderson