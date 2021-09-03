India vs England: ‘Jarvo’ does it again, invades pitch during fourth Test at Oval

YouTuber Daniel Jarvis aka ‘Jarvo69’, who had intruded into the field of play during the last Test match at Headingley and had been banned for life on charges of security breach, did it again during the fourth Test between England and India at the Oval on Friday.

This time, he apparently wanted to bowl. As all the players stood bemused, Jarvo ran into England’s Jonny Bairstow on the pitch before releasing a ball from his hands. He was again promptly escorted away from the field of play.

Jarvo, who sports the India whites, has attracted plenty of eyeballs because of his intrusions but the Yorkshire County Cricket Club had treated this as a case of security breach.

He won’t be allowed in the Leeds gallery in coming days.

“Yes, Daniel Jarvis will be banned from Headingley for life. We will also be imposing a financial penalty,” a Yorkshire CCC spokesperson had told PTI when asked how the county deals with this kind of transgression.

After the latest incident, there were a barrage of posts on social media, some finding the situation funny while others not so thrilled about the laxity in the security department.

How is this guy manages to run on the ground during Tests ? Are ‘ good for nothing ‘ security personnel posted grounds ? SRK stepped on the Wankhede stadium after the game & was banned for 5 years by the MCA. — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) September 3, 2021

I think a few people need to be sacked at grounds in England. This is a very serious security lapse and it just continues. Not even a prank anymore. #Jarvo #Idiot. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 3, 2021

In the third test at Headingley, just after the fall of Rohit Sharma’s wicket, ‘Jarvo 69’ was seen popping up from the gallery located on one side of the sightscreen, wearing batting pads and a blue helmet with a surgical face mask on. Someone from the crowd also threw a cricket bat as he entered the field of play and reached the pitch to take guard when the ground security personnel intercepted him. He was promptly evicted from the Headingley premises.

Earlier, he had also walked his way into the Lord’s pitch on the fourth day of the second Test between the two sides and was seen setting the field for the Indian team, leaving the spectators and viewers in splits.

At Lord’s, the fan, who claims to be a popular prankster, was spotted walking casually on the ground in an Indian jersey with his name on the back. He had to be escorted out and later also revealed how Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj reacted after spotting him. Siraj and Jadeja could barely control their laughter, before the man was escorted off by the security guards.

However, in the post COVID-19 times when the teams are living in a bio-bubble, this kind of security breach could scare the players as well as lead to some untoward incident.