India on top after bowling out England for 205 on opening day of fourth Test

Axar Patel registered impressive figures of 4/68 in the first innings. (BCCI)

India lost opener Shubman Gill early after bundling out England for 205 on the opening day of the fourth and final Test at the Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

England opted to bat on a track that had bounce and turn, though not vicious, and managed to cross the 200-run mark only for the second time in this series.

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara take India to 24/1 by stumps on day one after their spinners bowled England out for 205.#INDvENG | https://t.co/6OuUwURcgX pic.twitter.com/kZShpWUXgi — ICC (@ICC) March 4, 2021

It was a much better show by the visitors though they could have done better had the batsmen applied themselves more.

India were 24 for one at stumps with a watchful Rohit Sharma (8) and ever-steady Cheteshwar Pujara (15) at the crease. Gill could not even open his account, losing his wicket to James Anderson in the third ball of the innings.

Indian spinners, led by Axar Patel (4/68), yet again troubled the visiting batsmen even as all-rounder Ben Stokes (55) resisted the attack quite well before being trapped in front by Washington Sundar.

Once he got his eye in, Stokes even employed the risky reverse sweep.

Dan Lawrence, coming out at number seven, also batted well, helping England get close to the 200-run mark with his 46-run knock.

Joe Root 🤜🤛 Virat Kohli The Ahmedabad Test is Root’s 50th as England captain, and Kohli’s 60th as India skipper!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/N6ssrCdPMr — ICC (@ICC) March 4, 2021

Had Lawrence shown a bit more patience, it would have served England’s purpose even more.

For the hosts, spinners Axar Patel (4/68) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/47) shared seven wickets between them, while pacer Mohammed Siraj (2/45) also accounted for two batsmen.

India are leading the series 2-1 and need just a draw to qualify for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand to be held in June.

Brief Scores

England 1st Innings: 205 all out in 75.5 overs (Ben Stokes 55, Dan Lawrence 46 ; Axar Patel 4/68, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/47, Mohammed Siraj 2/45).

India 1st Innings: 24 for 1 in 12 overs. (C Pujara batting 15, R Sharma batting 8; J Anderson 1/0).