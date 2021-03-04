scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 04, 2021
India vs England 4th Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: England opt to bat first

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 4th Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Virat Kohli’s men need at least a draw to maintain the current 2-1 scoreline to qualify for the Lord’s final against New Zealand.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 4, 2021 9:05:04 am
India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score: Action begins on Day 1.

India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: A ruthless India will not take their foot off the pedal while taking England for another “spin ride” in the high-stakes Test series finale starting Thursday, aiming to not just complete another dominant home performance but also realise their World Test Championship dreams.

Virat Kohli’s men need at least a draw to maintain the current 2-1 scoreline to qualify for the Lord’s final against New Zealand while England at best can heal Tim Paine’s January scars by letting Australia a lucky passage to the summit clash with a win.

While a draw always seems a safe option in a game like this but Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, with their attacking instincts, wouldn’t like to play a defensive game which at times can be counter-productive.

Live Blog

India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score & Updates:

09:04 (IST)04 Mar 2021
England to bat first

Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat first. "We're batting first. We need to make use of the first innings, because it'll spin again very soon so we need to get runs on the board soon. Over the last couple of years we have progressed as a side, and it'd be a great chance to finish a great winter if we win this Test match. When you have a tough couple of games, we need to be honest, use the coaching staff and players who have experience in these conditions, and this is a good chance for the guys to regroup and give this their all," he said. 

08:49 (IST)04 Mar 2021
Final chapter in series of twists and turn

“Defensive batting in Test cricket is a dying art. You need to focus on your defence to overcome the spin challenge on turning tracks.” Virat Kohli, unperturbed by the “noise” around raging turners, sent out a message on the eve of the fourth India-England Test, on a Motera wicket expected to help spinners. Read Full Preview

08:42 (IST)04 Mar 2021
Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the live blog on the fourth and final Test of the India vs England series which will determine India's place in the World Test Championship final. With 2-1 in the four-match series, Kohli's men will do their best to repeat the last win. 

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya

England Squad: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Chris Woakes, Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Daniel Lawrence

