Monday, September 06, 2021
‘Comeback kings’: The Oval win hailed as sign of India’s dominance in Test cricket

India's bowling performance on the fifth day secures a come-from-behind victory for the visitors.

By: Sports Desk |
September 6, 2021 10:07:57 pm
Umesh Yadav and Virat Kohli celebrate an English wicket on Day 5 of the 4th Test (AP)

India’s bowlers routed the English batting order on the fifth day of the fourth Test at The Oval on Monday to win the match by 157 runs. Despite conceding a 99-run lead in the first innings, India came from behind in the match to secure a convincing victory and take a 2-1 lead in the 5-match series.

India’s bowlers rout English batting order on Day 5

India vs England 4th Test, Day 5 | As it Happened

