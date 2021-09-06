‘Comeback kings’: The Oval win hailed as sign of India’s dominance in Test cricket

September 6, 2021 10:07:57 pm
India’s bowlers routed the English batting order on the fifth day of the fourth Test at The Oval on Monday to win the match by 157 runs. Despite conceding a 99-run lead in the first innings, India came from behind in the match to secure a convincing victory and take a 2-1 lead in the 5-match series.
India’s bowlers rout English batting order on Day 5
Comeback karke consistently jeetne waale ko #TeamIndia kehte hain.
So proud of this Team #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/cEJUvLvpeX
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 6, 2021
Great win boys ! Amazing stuff 🇮🇳 bowlers have done it again !! Congratulations to @Jaspritbumrah93 on fastest 100 test wickets #gamechanger great to see @y_umesh coming back with a bang ! Aur @imShard aapki batting ke to kya kehney 👏🏽 #INDvENG
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 6, 2021
Well played India, well Captained @imVkohli and amazing skill and guts from a few individuals. Also well played @root66 & England! Great ad for our beautiful game! Excited for the finale
— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 6, 2021
Great show ..The skill is the difference but the biggest difference is the absorbing power of pressure..indian cricket is far ahead then the rest @BCCI
— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 6, 2021
Great day (again) on the vaccination front and on the cricket pitch. As always, #TeamIndia wins! #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2021
Brilliant win. What a performance. Well done Team @BCCI . 🇮🇳🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/IRJ24Pzfpp
— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) September 6, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-