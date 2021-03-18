India vs England 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

India will take on England in the fourth T20I today. (BCCI TV)

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 4th T20 Live Cricket Streaming: With an aim to put an improved show on display in the fourth T20I, India are all set to take on formidable England on Thursday. The Virat Kohli-led side will try their best to level the series 2-2.

The template of win the toss and bowl has been set in the series with the chasing team getting home rather comfortably. However, India skipper Virat Kohli has repeatedly stressed on the need to do well whether they are posting totals or chasing as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup at home later this year.

In the two games, they lost after batting first, India struggled in the powerplay, which impacted their final total despite one batsman (Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli respectively) going on to make a significant contribution.

Match Details:

When and where will the fourth T20I between India and England be played?

The fourth T20I between India and England will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, March 18.

How can I watch the fourth T20I between India and England live on TV?

The fourth T20I between India and England will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch the fourth T20I between India and England live online?

The fourth T20I between India and England will be live-streamed on Hotstar in India.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar.

England: Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone.

