India vs England 4th T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: England win toss, India to bat first

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: It is a must win game for India and toss plays a big role today as the hosts take on England in the fourth T20I at the newly-named Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the two games they lost after batting first, India struggled in the powerplay, which impacted their final total.

England, the numner one ranked team, will be buoyed by their emphatic win in the previous game. The Virat Kohli-led side is trailing the series 2-1.