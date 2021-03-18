India vs England 4th T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: England win toss, India to bat first

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 4th T20I Live Cricket Score: It is a must win game for India and toss plays a big role today as the hosts take on England in the fourth T20I at the newly-named Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the two games they lost after batting first, India struggled in the powerplay, which impacted their final total.
England, the numner one ranked team, will be buoyed by their emphatic win in the previous game. The Virat Kohli-led side is trailing the series 2-1.
Virat Kohli: "Pretty happy, we were always willing to challenge ourselves. Our record hasn't been too bad batting first. It's tougher to set a total. This pitch looks the best in terms of hardness and evenness. Take pride in getting the job done. It doesn't always have to be do-or-die situation for you to bring out your best. You need to be in the best frame of mind, that's something we are looking to do tonight. One forced and one to give Rahul Chahar a chance."
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar
Eoin Morgan: "We are gonna have a bowl again. The side that has chased has won. Looks a really good wicket, looks a lot harder. The challenge of setting a total is depends on how you start. Earlier in the series, there was the dew factor. We never strive to become No. 1. We have a talented bunch outside the XI. No changes, same team"
England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
England win the toss and opt to bowl first in the fourth T20I in Ahmedabad. India trail 2-1 in the series.
The toss seems to be having a disproportionate influence on the outcome of T20 matches played in the subcontinent in recent times. Captains winning the toss are usually choosing to bat second, and are ending up winning a significantly higher number of games.
India would aim to take the toss out of equation and put up a much improved all-round show against a formidable England in their to bid to level the series even though skipper Virat Kohli has repeatedly stressed on the need to do well whether they are posting totals or chasing as part of their preparation for the T20 World Cup at home later this year.