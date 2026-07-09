India vs England 4th T20I Playing 11: Will Tilak Varma retain spot in XI today?

India vs England 4th T20I predicted playing XI: Staring at a second successive series defeat, Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will aim for a sharp revival during the fourth T20I against England at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday.

On the brink of conceding the series, having lost two of the previous three matches, India have been pushed to a wall where a comeback is as important as reuniting with what could be a winning combination. Dropping an out-of-form Sanju Samson has proved inadequate for the Indians to revive their top-order engine, with inconsistencies reeking through the entire batting group. There could be debates and discussions over vice-captain Tilak Varma, whose sluggish form with the bat has been found wanting since the Ireland tour.