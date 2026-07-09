India vs England 4th T20I Playing 11: Will Tilak Varma retain spot in XI today?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India vs England 4th T20I predicted playing XI: Staring at a second successive series defeat, Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will aim for a sharp revival during the fourth T20I against England at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday.
On the brink of conceding the series, having lost two of the previous three matches, India have been pushed to a wall where a comeback is as important as reuniting with what could be a winning combination. Dropping an out-of-form Sanju Samson has proved inadequate for the Indians to revive their top-order engine, with inconsistencies reeking through the entire batting group. There could be debates and discussions over vice-captain Tilak Varma, whose sluggish form with the bat has been found wanting since the Ireland tour.
IND vs ENG: Live Streaming info
India vs England 4th T20I predicted XI
While England are likely to not tinker with their winning combination in order to seal the series victory tonight, India may forced to shed their stubbornness with regards to a left-hand heavy batting order. With minimal options left, Samson’s return to the playing XI could well be on the cards as India will aim to cut their one-dimensional batting approach.
India predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma/Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
England predicted XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue
India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi.
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.