India vs England Live Cricket Score, 3rd Women T20I Live Score Streaming: England win toss, opt to bat

India vs England Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: With pride at stake, India batswomen need to make amends for their below-par show as the hosts eye a consolation victory in the third and final T20 International against England in Guwahati on Saturday. After winning the ODI series 2-1, Indian women lost momentum and subsequently conceded an unassailable 2-0 lead against England.

The hosts endured a comprehensive 41-run defeat in series-opener before losing the second game by five wickets. The defeat in the second T20 was India’s sixth in a row in the shortest format.