India vs England Live Cricket Score, 3rd Women T20I Live Score Streaming: England win toss, opt to bat

India vs England Live Score, 3rd Women T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming: India play England in the third and final T20I with pride at stake in Guwahati on Saturday.

Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score Streaming: India play third T20I for pride. (PTI Photo)

India vs England Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: With pride at stake, India batswomen need to make amends for their below-par show as the hosts eye a consolation victory in the third and final T20 International against England in Guwahati on Saturday. After winning the ODI series 2-1, Indian women lost momentum and subsequently conceded an unassailable 2-0 lead against England.

The hosts endured a comprehensive 41-run defeat in series-opener before losing the second game by five wickets. The defeat in the second T20 was India’s sixth in a row in the shortest format.

Live Blog

India vs England Live Cricket Score, 3rd Women T20I Live Score Streaming:

In form opening pair

The England opening pair are in-form. Three boundaries as Wyatt and Beaumont find their rhythm. England are 30/0 after four overs.

SIX

Danni Wyatt dances down the tracks and hits a straight six over the bowler. England are 11/0 after 2 overs.

Match begins

Wyatt and Beaumont come out to open the innings for England.  Wyatt is on strike. Shikha Pandey will open the attack

Toss

England have won the toss and have opt to bat. 

Teams:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma, Bharati Fulmali, Taniya Bhatia(w), Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav

England Women (Playing XI): Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont(w), Amy Ellen Jones, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Lauren Winfield, Laura Marsh, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith

IND vs ENG LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third T20I between India women cricket team and England women cricket team. England won the first two of the three-match T20Is to take an unassailable 2-0 lead and now the hosts play for pride as they look to make amends for below-par show so far. Stay tuned for live score and updates on this page.

India vs England Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: India have been doing well in the 50-over format but they have plenty to ponder about with the T20 format with World Cup scheduled for early next year. India have now suffered two back-to-back series defeats. Before losing to England at home India had lost their previous series in New Zealand 0-3.

