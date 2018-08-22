India vs England 3rd Test: Virat Kohli surpasses Sourav Ganguly’s record with 22nd Test victory

Virat Kohli’s predecessor and current Indian ODI and T20 wicket-keeper batsmen Mahendra Singh Dhoni holds the record of winning the maximum number of Test matches. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli’s predecessor and current Indian ODI and T20 wicket-keeper batsmen Mahendra Singh Dhoni holds the record of winning the maximum number of Test matches. (Source: Reuters)

Virat Kohli led Indian team on Wednesday defeated England by 203 runs in the third Test of the ongoing 5-match series at Trent Bridge, England. This was Virat Kohli’s 22nd Test victory as a captain and with this win the current batting sensation overtook former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly to register his name as the second best Indian Test skipper in history as far as wins are concerned.

Kohli’s predecessor and current Indian ODI and T20 wicket-keeper batsmen Mahendra Singh Dhoni holds the record of winning the maximum number of Test matches. Dhoni has led the Indian side to 27 victories in 60 Test matches.

Looking at team India’s hectic schedule, Kohli, who has captained the Indian squad on 38 occasions, is likely to surpass Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s record in the coming days. After a surprise retirement call by Mahendra Singh Dhoni on December 2014 during the teams’ Australian tour, Virat Kohli was handed over the responsiblity to lead India for the final Test of the series.

Virat Kohli has registered series victories over Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand, England, Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. However, the current Indian captain has only managed to win series against Sri Lanka and West Indies on foreign soil.

Kohli, who has been the backbone of the Indian batting lineup in all formats of the game, on Monday conquered another feat as he overtook Mohammad Azharuddin to become the Indian skipper to score maximum runs in a series against England in English soil. His 23rd ton made him pass Azharuddin’s tally of 426 runs to become the Indian captain with maximum runs in a series in England. The Indian skipper has already scored two centuries in the three Test matches in England, while failing short to convert another century by a mere three runs (Kohli scored 97 runs in the first innings of the third Test at Trent Bridge).

