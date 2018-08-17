India vs England: Team India sweat it out ahead of crucial 3rd Test at Trent Bridge, watch video

India need to win this match to remain alive in the series. (Source: BCCI Twitter) India need to win this match to remain alive in the series. (Source: BCCI Twitter)

Team India on Thursday sweated it out in the nets ahead of the third Test against England at Trent Bridge. India are 2-0 down at Trent Bridge and need to win the match to stay alive in the five-match series. The BCCI posted a video of pacers Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav going about their routines.

India had suffered a crushing innings defeat in the second Test at Lord’s in a match that had already been cut short by rains. On a pitch on which England pacers James Anderson, Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad wreaked havoc, India’s decision to go with two spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and a rather ineffective Kuldeep Yadav was questioned.

#TeamIndia‘s pace battery sweating it out in the nets ahead of the 3rd Test against England.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/mubxGaVITE — BCCI (@BCCI) August 17, 2018

Great day at training today. Looking forward to the next game. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/RSvnH4EZdm — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 16, 2018

Apart from that, India’s batting woes were there for all to see at Lord’s. In the first Test, Virat Kohli’s towering performances made up for the failures of his team mates but even he could not turn it around in punishing conditions at Lord’s. India managed to make just 107 and 130 in their two innings and their defeat by an 159 runs was the worst they have suffered at the ground since 1974 when a team led by the late Ajit Wadekar were thrashed by an innings 285 runs.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd