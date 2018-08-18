India vs England: Rishabh Pant handed Test cap at Trent Bridge

Virat Kohli handing Rishabh Pant the Test cap before third Test. (Source: BCCI Twitter) Virat Kohli handing Rishabh Pant the Test cap before third Test. (Source: BCCI Twitter)

Rishabh Pant became the 291st Test player for India when he was handed the blue cap by skipper Virat Kohli at Nottingham. Before start of play for the third Test at Trent Bridge, Kohli handed the Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman the cap with the entire Indian squad and coaching staff all around. This means Dinesh Karthik would sit out for the all-important third Test with India trailing the five-match series 0-2. In other team changes, India brought in Jasprit Bumrah for Kuldeep Yadav and Shikhar Dhawan replaced Murali Vijay.

In the practice sessions coming into the third Test, the signs had become stronger that Pant would come into the picture with Karthik showing patchy work in the first two Tests. “You will only know about Pant at 11am on Saturday,” coach Ravi Shastri had said, trying to make it sound as vague as possible.

India’s practice session on Thursday saw Pant getting acclimitised with the conditions both as a keeper and batsman. In contrast, Karthik barely had a go in the nets. Pant kept with the slip cordon and batted alongside the the top-order while Karthik remained almost invisible. Karthik mustered scores of 0, 20, 1, 0 from four innings in the first two Tests and hasn’t ovely impressed behind the stumps either.

Pant was included in the squad for the first three Tests after a fantastic Indian Premier League (IPL) and then proving himself for India A in England. He has only played 23 first-class matches with his international experience limited to just four T20Is.

In two first-class matches against India A, Pant scored 189 runs at an average of 67 and score two fifties.

Prior to his success in England, Pant smashed 684 runs from 14 matches for the Delhi Daredevils in the IPL scoring one century and eight fifties in the process.

Karthik had earlier come in after Wriddhiman Saha had suffered a shoulder injury. This brought in Karthik for the Afghanistan Test and England Tests thereafter.

