India vs England 3rd Test: Shikhar Dhawan comes in for Murali Vijay among three changes

India made three changes for the third Test against England with Shikhar Dhawan coming back into the side with Murali Vijay sitting down. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been replaced by seamer Jasprit Bumrah and 20-year-old Rishabh Pant has been handed a Test debut with Dinesh Karthik sitting out. With that, Virat Kohli and Indian team management’s decision of chopping and changing has continued into Kohli’s 38th Test match as captain. For England, the only change is the expected Ben Stokes coming in for Sam Curran after the former was found not guilty on affray charges for a brawl in Bristol last year. At the toss, England won the toss and put India in to bat.

At the toss, Kohli said, “Three changes: one combination change with Bumrah replacing Kuldeep. Pant and Dhawan are in. Jasprit did really well in South Africa and bowls attacking lines and lengths. We think thus surface will slow down after two days, and Ash is always a weapon when the wicket offers something.”

Dhawan had sat out for the second Test and Bumrah is making his first appearance in the Test series. After the second Test, Kohli had admitted that they had the selection “off” with conditions not justifying Kuldeep’s inclusion alongside R Ashwin. “I think we got the combination a bit off before the game. We have a chance to correct that next game. (At) Two-nil down the only option is to come out positive, make it 2-1 and make it an exciting series from there,” said Kohli after.

Vijay being chopped from the playing XI doesn’t come as a surprise after collecting a pair at Lord’s and scoring 26 runs at Edgbaston in the opening Test.

Bumrah comes in after picking up a thumb injury at the start of the tour of the UK. He played the opening game against Ireland but has been absent since then. Following the first T20, Bumrah missed two T20s against Ireland, T20s, ODIs and two Tests against England.

INDIA VS ENGLAND PLAYING XI

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England (Playing XI): Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

