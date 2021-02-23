India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG?

India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming: The series is tied at 1-1. (File)

India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will take on England in the third Test in a day-night affair in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

After tasting a humiliating defeat in the series-opener, the Virat Kohli-led side made a strong comeback in the second Test of the four-match series in Chennai with a memorable 317 run victory to level the series at 1-1. Ahead of the crucial pink-ball Test, India have called up pacer Umesh Yadav in place of Shardul Thakur. On the other hand, the Joe Root-led unit have rotated their squad to manage some players’ workload as Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood will mark their return.

When will India vs England 3rd Test take place?

India vs England 3rd Test will start from 2:30 PM IST on Wednesday, February 24.

Where will India vs England 3rd Test take place?

India vs England 3rd Test will be held at the Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Which channel will telecast India vs England 3rd Test on TV in India?

India vs England 3rd Test will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs England 3rd Test in India?

India vs England 3rd Test match will be streamed on Hotstar, Jio TV, and Airtel TV.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

England: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.