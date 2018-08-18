India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Ind vs Eng Live Stream at Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3

India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Streaming: India take on England. (Source: Reuters) India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Streaming: India take on England. (Source: Reuters)

India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: Things could not be more simpler – read harder – for India: Win the match, save the series. After being heavily downplayed by the hosts England in the first two Tests, and facing heavy criticism from fans, followed by even more criticism from the media, an aura of underconfidence appears to surround the Indian dugout, perhaps for the first time since Virat Kohli took the charge of captaincy from Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The first two Tests was a sort of reality check for India’s batting line-up, Ravi Shastri’s coaching skills and Kohli’s captaincy. The team selection, going into the third Test, is bound to be crucial. The Indian camp would not want to come out again and admit that they made a mistake yet again in predicting the conditions. For England, the series could be all over, in the positive way, pretty soon.

When is India vs England 3rd Test?

India vs England 3rd Test match will begin from Saturday, August 18, 2018.

Where is India vs England 3rd Test?

India vs England 3rd Test match will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

What time does India vs England 3rd Test match begin?

India vs England 3rd Test match begins at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 3rd Test match?

India vs England 3rd Test match will broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English commentary and Sony Ten Sports 3, Sony Ten Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters for the tournament.

How do I watch online Live streaming of India vs England 3rd Test?

India vs England 3rd Test match Live streaming will be available on SonyLiv. You can catch Live scores, Live updates and Live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs England 3rd Test?

England squad: Joe Root(c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, James Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes

India squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

