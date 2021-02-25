India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Score: Rohit, Rahane look to give India lead on Day 2

India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Live Updates

India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India will be looking to surge ahead of England’s first innings score on this second day of the Pink Ball Test in Ahmedabad. India, trailing by 13 runs at the end of the first day’s play, will resume with Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane from 99/3.

On Day 1, Axar Patel took 6 wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin took 3 and Ishant Sharma, playing his 100th Test, picked up 1 as England were bowled out for a measly 112. The victor of this match will take a 2-1 series lead with one match left to play and will keep their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final alive.