India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Score: Rohit, Rahane look to give India lead on Day 2

India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India will be looking to surge ahead of England’s first innings score on this second day of the Pink Ball Test in Ahmedabad. India, trailing by 13 runs at the end of the first day’s play, will resume with Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane from 99/3.
On Day 1, Axar Patel took 6 wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin took 3 and Ishant Sharma, playing his 100th Test, picked up 1 as England were bowled out for a measly 112. The victor of this match will take a 2-1 series lead with one match left to play and will keep their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final alive.
India v England Test Series 2021
3rd Test, Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, 24 Feb, 2021
IND 99 / 3 (33.0)
vs
ENG 112 / 10 (48.4)
BatsmenRB
Rohit Sharma57 82
Ajinkya Rahane1 3
BowlersORWKT
James Anderson9.0 11 0
Stuart Broad6.0 16 0
On the first day of the third Test at new Motera, England’s batting imploded after tea to be all out for 112. They lost their last six wickets for 31 after the break. Zak Crawley, who was oozing flair and assurance on his way to a 68-ball half-century, became iffy after Joe Root’s dismissal. This England batting loses steel unless their captain leads from the front.
India were almost level by stumps, reaching 99/3, implying they have complete control of proceedings.
