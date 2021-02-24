India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Score: All to play for in Motera pink-ball Test

India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 Live

India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: The four-Test series between India and England is currently tied at 1-1 at the halfway stage and Joe Root’s men will need to win the remaining matches to qualify. The task appears a tad simpler for Virat Kohli’s side, with the hosts needing to win at least one Test and avoid defeat in the other.

The hosts will also receive a boost with the return of rested pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah while senior fast bowler Ishant Sharma is expected to play his 100th Test match during the day-night affair. The Indian batting, up to Rishabh Pant, picks itself. For England, Jonny Bairstow’s return should bolster their batting and it’s a big possibility that irrespective of conditions, the tourists will go with a four-pronged pace attack. If England win this Test, they will return home as a successful unit, irrespective of whether they pull off a miracle and qualify for the WTC final by winning the fourth Test as well.