India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Score: All to play for in Motera pink-ball Test

Wednesday, February 24, 2021
India vs England (IND vs ENG) 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: England need to win the 3rd Test to keep their WTC final hopes alive, India need to avoid defeat.

February 24, 2021 12:49:42 pm
India vs England 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: The four-Test series between India and England is currently tied at 1-1 at the halfway stage and Joe Root’s men will need to win the remaining matches to qualify. The task appears a tad simpler for Virat Kohli’s side, with the hosts needing to win at least one Test and avoid defeat in the other.

The hosts will also receive a boost with the return of rested pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah while senior fast bowler Ishant Sharma is expected to play his 100th Test match during the day-night affair. The Indian batting, up to Rishabh Pant, picks itself. For England, Jonny Bairstow’s return should bolster their batting and it’s a big possibility that irrespective of conditions, the tourists will go with a four-pronged pace attack. If England win this Test, they will return home as a successful unit, irrespective of whether they pull off a miracle and qualify for the WTC final by winning the fourth Test as well.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Jofra Archer, Olly Stone, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Dominic Bess, Zak Crawley

