Wednesday, August 25, 2021
India vs England 3rd Test: Anderson celebrates animatedly as Virat Kohli gets a musical send-off

Virat Kohli was one of three batsmen dismissed by James Anderson on Day 1 at Headingley on Wednesday.

August 25, 2021
india vs england, virat kohli, james andersonVirat Kohli was given a special send-off by the crowd in Headingly. (AP/Screengrab)

India was dismissed for 78 — its ninth-lowest total in test cricket — as England took an early grip of the third match of the series by tea on Day 1 at Headingley on Wednesday.

England’s makeshift seam attack, led by the enduring James Anderson (3-6), bowled a perfect length to provoke a series of ill-advised shots by the Indians, who surprisingly chose to bat first after Virat Kohli won the toss. They lasted only 40.4 overs.

Kohli was one of three batsmen to fall to Anderson — all to nicks behind to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler — inside the first 11 overs as India slumped to 21-3.

India’s batsmen imploded after lunch losing four wickets without scoring a run to plunge from 67/5 to 67/9. It was India’s third-lowest score against England

The best part about 39-year-old Anderson’s bowling during that opening session was masterful use of strategy.

For someone, who primarily relies on outswing as his stock ball, he changed his tactic and used the outgoing delivery as a “shock” ball after pegging back the batters with incoming deliveries.

Anderson’s terrific outing gave a lot of joy to the home fans in Headingley. The Barmy Army took to Twitter and shared the moment where fans sang to their hearts content as Kohli walked back to the pavilion.

Test match cricket returns to Headingley this week for the first time since Ben Stokes made that astonishing, series-saving century in the Ashes in 2019.

