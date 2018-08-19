India vs England: I think it’s a good score on this wicket, says Ajinkya Rahane

Brilliant innings by Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli helps India post 307-6 at the end of Day 1 of the third test at Trent Bridge. Brilliant innings by Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli helps India post 307-6 at the end of Day 1 of the third test at Trent Bridge.

The 159-run stand between skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane helped India post 307 runs on the scoreboard for the loss of six wickets at the end of Day 1 of the third test at Trent Bridge. The rock-solid partnership ended after a ball nudged by Rahane was brilliantly caught by former English captain Alaistar Cook standing in the slips. Stuart Broad, who got the breakthrough, had to settle with one wicket at the end of day’s play.

Commenting on the total posted by India at the stumps on Day 1, Ajinkya Rahane said, “I think it’s a good score on this wicket.” He added, “Me and Virat, we were planning to put pressure on the bowlers. In the end, it was a good score I think.”

On being asked if India could have done better, Rahane appreciated the intent showed by the batsmen today, although he admitted that 320 for four would have been better. Rahane also applauded the openers saying they did ‘really well’.

“We were thinking that if we get a good start and if the top order do well, the middle order can capitalize. That’s what we were doing. Me and Virat were focusing on rotating the strike and put the bad balls to the boundary. ” he said.

Commenting on his approach towards Ben Stokes, the right-handed Indian batsman said, “I think it’s because of his action and the angle that he creates. But as I spent more time in the middle, I became comfortable. We all know Stokes, he plays with me in the IPL (both the players play for Rajasthan Royals), so that helps I guess.”

He added, “It’s about taking one ball at a time and giving your best. We were looking to bat first, our intent was positive.”

Speaking about the pitch, Rahane said the wicket was really good to start with but as the day progressed it became a little slower. Rahane believed that India has lined up a decent bowling attack with Jasprit Bumrah making his way back into the squad. He added India have to bat well in the morning of Day 2 and then bowl in the right areas.

Rahane also appreciated the young debutant Rishabh Pant, who started off his first test innings with a six. “He’s been doing well for India A and scoring runs. He’s high on confidence and that’s what matters in international cricket,” Rahane said.

