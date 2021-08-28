scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 28, 2021
‘Fantastic, ruthless’: England level series with innings win over India at Headingley

India suffered an innings and 76 run loss against England after being bowled out for 278 in their second innings in the third Test.

August 28, 2021
England players celebrate the fall of a wicket during the third Test against India. (Twitter/ICC)

India suffered an innings and 76 run loss against England after being bowled out for 278 in their second innings in the third Test in Leeds on Saturday.

England thus levelled the five-match series 1-1.

Resuming at an overnight score of 215/2, India’s second innings folded in 99.3 overs with England pacer Ollie Robinson claiming five wickets.

India were bundled out for a paltry 78 in their first innings on the opening day. England then posted 432 in their first innings to take a 354-run lead.

