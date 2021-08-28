‘Fantastic, ruthless’: England level series with innings win over India at Headingley

India suffered an innings and 76 run loss against England after being bowled out for 278 in their second innings in the third Test in Leeds on Saturday.

England thus levelled the five-match series 1-1.

Resuming at an overnight score of 215/2, India’s second innings folded in 99.3 overs with England pacer Ollie Robinson claiming five wickets.

India were bundled out for a paltry 78 in their first innings on the opening day. England then posted 432 in their first innings to take a 354-run lead.

India lose eight wickets on the morning of day four to set up an England victory by an innings and 76 runs!#WTC23 | #ENGvIND | https://t.co/qmnhRc14r1 pic.twitter.com/8sEWj8z1ZW — ICC (@ICC) August 28, 2021

For his match haul of 7️⃣ wickets, Ollie Robinson is named Player of the Match 💥#WTC23 | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/W2K7AqkX0K — ICC (@ICC) August 28, 2021

Most wins as England captain:

27 Joe Root (55 Tests)

26 Michael Vaughan (51)

24 Andrew Strauss (50)

24 Alastair Cook (59)

20 Peter May (41)#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ciNpeS8GbW — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) August 28, 2021