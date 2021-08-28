scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 28, 2021
India vs England 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: IND trail by 139 runs

India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Match Score, Day 4: India take on England in the third Test on Saturday

August 28, 2021 2:54:58 pm
India vs England 3rd Test Live Scorecard, Day 4 Updates: India begin Saturday, Day 4 of the third Test at Headingley on 215/2, with Cheteshwar Pujara at 91 and captain Virat Kohli at 45. The duo was helped by Rohit Sharma’s half-century on Friday but with a lead of 139, England still has a huge advantage.

After two days of outright domination, England finally encountered some resistance from India. The English were bowled out for 432, taking a 354-run first-innings lead. Joe Root’s team had needed less than 41 overs to skittle the tourists for 78 inside two sessions on Day 1, but scoreboard pressure and gloomy overhead conditions were not enough to undermine India this time around.

India (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

England (Playing XI): Joe Root (c), Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton, James Anderson

India, after finishing Day Three of the third Test on 215/2, are still playing serious catch-up. They still trail by 139 runs after England were all out for 432 in the morning. They could have wilted under a mountain of runs and the excess baggage of a first innings batting implosion. Riding on their batting royalty, the tourists are fighting back instead.

Rohit Sharma was excellent until he was adjudged leg-before on umpire’s call, a very marginal decision with the ball gingerly clipping the leg stump. Cheteshwar Pujara trusted his technique and thrived on positivity to remain unbeaten on 91. And during his 45 not out, Virat Kohli never showed any signs of a player searching for form. They neutralised James Anderson, who had an off day. They wore down the excellent Ollie Robinson and countered Craig Overton through quality and application, when the latter bowled a very good spell. The Headingley pitch is still playing true, although Joe Root managed to turn a couple of deliveries, once almost breaching Kohli’s defence. (Read Full Report)

