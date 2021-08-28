India vs England 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: IND trail by 139 runs

India vs England 3rd Test Live Scorecard, Day 4 Updates: India begin Saturday, Day 4 of the third Test at Headingley on 215/2, with Cheteshwar Pujara at 91 and captain Virat Kohli at 45. The duo was helped by Rohit Sharma’s half-century on Friday but with a lead of 139, England still has a huge advantage.
After two days of outright domination, England finally encountered some resistance from India. The English were bowled out for 432, taking a 354-run first-innings lead. Joe Root’s team had needed less than 41 overs to skittle the tourists for 78 inside two sessions on Day 1, but scoreboard pressure and gloomy overhead conditions were not enough to undermine India this time around.
India (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
England (Playing XI): Joe Root (c), Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton, James Anderson