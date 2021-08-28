India vs England 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: IND trail by 139 runs

Cheteshwar Pujara trusted his technique and thrived on positivity to remain unbeaten on 91. (AP/PTI)

India, after finishing Day Three of the third Test on 215/2, are still playing serious catch-up. They still trail by 139 runs after England were all out for 432 in the morning. They could have wilted under a mountain of runs and the excess baggage of a first innings batting implosion. Riding on their batting royalty, the tourists are fighting back instead.

Rohit Sharma was excellent until he was adjudged leg-before on umpire’s call, a very marginal decision with the ball gingerly clipping the leg stump. Cheteshwar Pujara trusted his technique and thrived on positivity to remain unbeaten on 91. And during his 45 not out, Virat Kohli never showed any signs of a player searching for form. They neutralised James Anderson, who had an off day. They wore down the excellent Ollie Robinson and countered Craig Overton through quality and application, when the latter bowled a very good spell. The Headingley pitch is still playing true, although Joe Root managed to turn a couple of deliveries, once almost breaching Kohli’s defence. (Read Full Report)