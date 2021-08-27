India vs England 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: ENG 432-all out, lead by 354

India vs England 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates: England are in pole position for a series-levelling victory in the third Test against India after home captain Joe Root smashed his third hundred of the five-match series. England’s top four batsmen helped themselves to 50-plus scores as the hosts finished the second day on 423/8 for a massive 345-run lead.
Root’s majestic 121 headlined a strong top-order performance by the hosts, who had bundled out India for 78 to seize early control of the match at Headingley. Craig Overton was batting on 24 at stumps, while Ollie Robinson was yet to open his account.
India (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
England (Playing XI): Joe Root (c), Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton, James Anderson
ll out! Minutes after Overton's (32) dismissal by Shami, who trapped the batsman between the wickets, Bumrah hit the final nail in the coffin by bowling Robinson out on a 15-ball duck. The hosts lead by 354 runs. ENG: 432-all out
STAT ALERT: This is England's fifth-highest first innings lead (354, Leeds) in a Test against India.
Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson resume the hosts' first innings facing Mohammed Shami, who has the ball.
There was an air of inevitability about Joe Root’s 23rd Test hundred. From the start of his innings, he oozed such authority that it never felt like the bowlers were in with a chance, until a Jasprit Bumrah nip-backer breached his defence and hit the middle stump. During his 165-ball 121, Root at times toyed with the Indian bowling – a slog sweep from further outside the off stump through wide mid-on for a four off Ravindra Jadeja bordered on audacious. | READ |
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the third day of the third Test between India and England, taking place at Headingley in Leeds. The hosts will resume their first innings on 423/8 with a massive lead of 345 runs. Stay tuned!