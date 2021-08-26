India vs England 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates: ENG aim big first-innings lead

India vs England 3rd Test Live Scorecard, Day 2 Updates: Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns begin the second day of the third Test at Headingley after forging England’s best opening partnership in the five-match series against India so far. Hameed celebrated his promotion to the opener’s role with 60*, while Burns starts at 52* on Thursday with England having a 42-run lead.
On the first day, England shot out India for a paltry 78 and cruised to 120 for no loss in their robust reply to take early control. India are 1-0 up in the five-Test series having won the ill-tempered second Test in Lord’s by 151 runs.
India (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
England (Playing XI): Joe Root (c), Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton, James Anderson
Barring the toss, India were handed one loss after another on Wednesday. After being bundled for 78, Virat Kohli's men failed to scalp a single wicket to stop England's progress. Now, the second day begins with the hosts resuming on 120/0.
Having faced racial abuse in Australia, India’s new pace sensation Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday had spectators “throwing a ball at him” while fielding at the boundary line, teammate Rishabh Pant revealed at the end of first day’s play in the third Test against England.
The TV cameras showed an angry Kohli asking Siraj stationed at boundary to throw the object out. When asked Pant did reveal what happened.
This was a tricky pitch but not exceptionally so: it did enough but not too much. But batsman after batsman was drawn into playing at almost every ball. Those responsible for India’s worst batting nightmare since the 36 all out in Adelaide were the batsmen themselves. It was a case of technical incompetence as well as of wrong shot selection. Blame not the 22-yard strip. (Read Full Story)
India’s survival depended on Rohit. His batting was monkish in the first session. The man with three ODI double hundreds channelled his inner Geoffrey Boycott in the former England opener’s backyard. His uncharacteristic 105-ball 19 had application and a lot of quality. But after doing all the hard work, Rohit threw it away, tamely pulling a short ball from Craig Overton to Robinson at mid-on. A ball previously, he failed to put away a full-toss. It probably played on his mind. (Read Full Report)
Ajinkya Rahane scored an important half-century in the second innings at Lord’s. But facing Anderson early into his innings could have been asking for trouble. Rohit Sharma needed to shield his partner and a gripping phase of cricket ensued. Anderson reserved the best ball of the morning for Rohit. The seam wobbled, there was a hint of the ball going away before it nibbled back and beat the inside edge. The master was at work. When the 39-year-old quick finished his first spell, his figures read: 8-5-6-3. Anderson’s colleagues picked it up from there and finished the job so quickly that he wasn’t required to bowl again. Rahane played himself in before getting out at the stroke of lunch, committing himself to the push to an Ollie Robinson delivery on the fifth stump. (Read Full Report)
Leaving aside the Twitter trolls that followed Kohli’s dismissal, his average in the last 10 Tests is 24.56. It’s not quite back to 2014, but India’s best batsman is going through a serious lean patch. (Read Full Report)
Before a sold-out crowd, the stage was set for a mouth-watering Anderson versus Kohli contest. Kohli started off well, pushing instead of driving, to an Anderson half-volley past mid-off for a three. But the England fast bowler’s trickery and accuracy gave the India captain very little margin for error. Four predictable outswingers came, seam pointing towards slip and allowing Kohli to leave them alone. The fifth ball of the over was a bit fuller with a wobbly seam. Kohli went for an expansive drive through mid-off and another catch went to Jos Buttler behind the stumps. Anderson set up his bête-noire before delivering the final blow. India were 21 for 3 and gasping for breath. (Read Full Report)
Pujara was done in by the angle and late movement. Anderson went a little wide of the crease and conventional outswing took the ball away after pitching. Pujara was already committed to playing it. Double whammy for Jimmy, and a bit weirdly, those were his first two new-ball wickets this summer. (Read Full Report)
Rahul was the first to go after Kohli finally won the toss and elected to bat. Rahul carried the confidence of his Lord’s hundred to Leeds and went for a full-blooded drive, rather than a firm push for a couple, to a full delivery from Anderson that held its line. The Indian opener was set up with a series of inswingers. He was outsmarted. (Read Full Report)
At the first drinks break, Anderson was the speaker in the England team huddle. His monologue came in the middle of a spell that read: 6-3-6-3. KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli were his scalps. A demoralised England searched for inspiration. The great man led by example.
It was a swing bowling masterclass, the video of which should be made available at every cricket academy. It’s a matter of conjecture if in the future any seamer would be able to make a cricket ball follow his command like Anderson does. It had everything; swing, the use of seam, perfect line and length, how to use the crease and also, how to set up batsmen before removing them. (Read Full Report)
India take on England on Thursday, Day 2 of the third Test in the five-match series. Stay tuned for live score and major updates from the match at Headingley. Stay tuned as we take you through a recap of Day 1.