India vs England 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates: ENG aim big first-innings lead

Rahane gets out at the stroke of lunch

Ajinkya Rahane scored an important half-century in the second innings at Lord’s. But facing Anderson early into his innings could have been asking for trouble. Rohit Sharma needed to shield his partner and a gripping phase of cricket ensued. Anderson reserved the best ball of the morning for Rohit. The seam wobbled, there was a hint of the ball going away before it nibbled back and beat the inside edge. The master was at work. When the 39-year-old quick finished his first spell, his figures read: 8-5-6-3. Anderson’s colleagues picked it up from there and finished the job so quickly that he wasn’t required to bowl again. Rahane played himself in before getting out at the stroke of lunch, committing himself to the push to an Ollie Robinson delivery on the fifth stump. (Read Full Report)