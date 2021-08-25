India vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: IND opt to bat first

Who said what...

Virat Kohli: "Even when the key players in the opposition are playing, we feel we can beat anyone in the world. We don't wait for the opposition to be weak... That's not how we approach each series."

Joe Root: "We've got to make sure that we play the game how we want to play and we look after that as best as we can, and not get too distracted or drawn into anything that's not honest."