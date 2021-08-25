India vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: IND opt to bat first

India vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: India will be hoping to extend their lead in the ongoing five-match Test series when they take on England in the third Test at the Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday.
After a draw in the first encounter, India won the second Test by 151 runs on the back of a brilliant bowling display on the final day of the action. For the visitors, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane confirmed that Shardul Thakur, who missed the second Test due to injury, is available for selection. England have included Dawid Malan and Saqib Mahmood in their squad for the third Test.
This is only the fourth instance in 64 Tests that Virat Kohli has played unchanged XIs in successive Tests.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson
India win the toss and opt to bat first! "We're batting first. Looks firm and without grass and runs on the board will set this up. We're going in with the same XI. We thought about getting Ashwin in, and the pressure of the extra seamer in these conditions is crucial. Jadeja will bowl a lot more overs because the conditions are suited to him," said Virat Kohli.
Virat Kohli: "Even when the key players in the opposition are playing, we feel we can beat anyone in the world. We don't wait for the opposition to be weak... That's not how we approach each series."
Joe Root: "We've got to make sure that we play the game how we want to play and we look after that as best as we can, and not get too distracted or drawn into anything that's not honest."
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the third Test between India and England! After a Nottingham stalemate and a Lord's victory, can Virat Kohli and his men conquer the hosts in Leeds too? The toss is in 15 minutes. Stay tuned!