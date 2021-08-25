scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
India vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: IND opt to bat first

India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: India will hope to take an unassailable lead in the five-match Test series against hosts England.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 25, 2021 3:16:11 pm
India vs England 3rd Test, IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 1 LiveIndia vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score: The match is taking place in Leeds.

India vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates: India will be hoping to extend their lead in the ongoing five-match Test series when they take on England in the third Test at the Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday.

After a draw in the first encounter, India won the second Test by 151 runs on the back of a brilliant bowling display on the final day of the action. For the visitors, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane confirmed that Shardul Thakur, who missed the second Test due to injury, is available for selection. England have included Dawid Malan and Saqib Mahmood in their squad for the third Test.

Live Blog

India vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score Updates:

15:15 (IST)25 Aug 2021
A first time for everything...

This is only the fourth instance in 64 Tests that Virat Kohli has played unchanged XIs in successive Tests.

15:10 (IST)25 Aug 2021
Here are the respective playing XIs...

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

15:00 (IST)25 Aug 2021
IND opt to bat first!

India win the toss and opt to bat first! "We're batting first. Looks firm and without grass and runs on the board will set this up. We're going in with the same XI. We thought about getting Ashwin in, and the pressure of the extra seamer in these conditions is crucial. Jadeja will bowl a lot more overs because the conditions are suited to him," said Virat Kohli.

14:50 (IST)25 Aug 2021
Who said what...

Virat Kohli: "Even when the key players in the opposition are playing, we feel we can beat anyone in the world. We don't wait for the opposition to be weak... That's not how we approach each series."

Joe Root: "We've got to make sure that we play the game how we want to play and we look after that as best as we can, and not get too distracted or drawn into anything that's not honest."

14:45 (IST)25 Aug 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the third Test between India and England! After a Nottingham stalemate and a Lord's victory, can Virat Kohli and his men conquer the hosts in Leeds too? The toss is in 15 minutes. Stay tuned!

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw

England Squad: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson, Craig Overton, Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope

