India vs England: We struggled to create chances in middle period, says Chris Woakes

England had little chance in the second session on opening day of third Test. (Source: Reuters) England had little chance in the second session on opening day of third Test. (Source: Reuters)

England pacer Chris Woakes has said that Indian batsmen capitalised well on conditions and didn’t give any chances away in the middle session, which allowed them to finish day one of third Test at 307 for six.

“It was an even day overall, I think. When you do win the toss, and go out there and have a bowl, there’s always that added pressure to skittle them early. But credit to India, I thought they played pretty well,” said Woakes.

Woakes picked up three wickets in the morning session to negate India’s solid start. Thereafter, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane put on 159 runs, with only one dropped catch in the post-lunch session.

“The ball moved around pretty much all day – there was probably a period through the middle when it didn’t do quite as much, when the sun was out, and they capitalized on that. I think we bowled reasonably well, and they combated it pretty well. Throughout that middle period, we struggled to create a chance.”

Kohli fell for 97, while his deputy got out after making 81 at Trent Bridge.

“We tried a few different things. But when you come off the back of a game when it’s all happened very quickly, sometimes you expect things to happen. But it’s five days for a reason, and sometimes you have to sit in and be patient,” said the pacer.

Both fell before their hundreds though, with Adil Rashid denying Kohli his hundred.

“If he (Rashid) could do that when he’s on nought, that’d be nice. But Virat’s a world-class player, so to get him out at any point in the game is important – because obviously he can go on and score big ones, go on and get ‘doubles’.

“So that’s a big wicket for us, and to then get another tonight was important. When I came on I felt like the ball actually started swinging after about 15 overs the lacquer came off and it started moving a little bit more in the air. The wickets leading to lunch were important,” he said.

Rishabh Pant made an electric start to his Test career with a second-ball six, and held ground for India at stumps.

“He’s an extremely good white-ball player. He obviously comes out and plays his shots, as we saw to Adil today. (But) I suppose in English conditions, you like to think if you put the ball in the right areas enough we might be able to find his edge,” said the bowler.

Woakes also spoke about Ben Stokes, who had an average outing with the ball going wicket-less in 15 overs.

“There was no real difference in Ben. He’s the same as he always is – obviously desperate to do well, desperate to perform for England. He’s one of the hardest trainers in the team.

“Today probably didn’t go as well as he’d have liked. He’d have liked to pick up a couple of wickets, but that’s the game,” he signed off.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App