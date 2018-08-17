Follow Us:
Friday, August 17, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
India vs England, 3rd Test: Ben Stokes replaces Sam Curran in England squad

Ben Stokes missed the second Test at Lord's as he was attending his trial for his involvement in a fracas in Bristol in September.

By: PTI | Published: August 17, 2018 7:11:18 pm
Cleared on Tuesday after the court’s not guilt pronouncement, Stokes replaced Sam Curran in the team. (Source: Reuters)
All-rounder Ben Stokes returned to the England playing eleven for the third Test against India, four days after being found not guilty of affray.

The third Test of the five-match series starts at Trent Bridge tomorrow.

The 27-year-old Stokes missed the second Test at Lord’s as he was attending his trial for his involvement in a fracas in Bristol in September.

Cleared on Tuesday after the court’s not guilt pronouncement, Stokes replaced Sam Curran in the team.

Both Stokes and Curran played influential roles in the home team’s 31-run victory in the series opener at Birmingham.

“He is desperate to get out there and wants to put in performances,” England captain Joe Root said on the eve of the match.

England coach Trevor Bayliss said “a collective decision” was taken to reintroduce Stokes, who was omitted when an unchanged squad for the third Test was named on Monday.

Curran, 20, was named Man of the Match after the first Test at Edgbaston, having taken five wickets and scoring 87 runs.

Hosts England lead the five-match series 2-0 and will seal victory with a win at Trent Bridge.

England team: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (capt), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

