India vs England 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav replaced by Rohit Sharma

Suryakumar Yadav, who did not bat a single delivery in his debut match on Sunday, has been replaced by India vice-captain Rohit Sharma in the third Twenty20 International on Tuesday.

Skipper Virat Kohli revealed the change in Indian playing eleven after England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field.

England brought back pacer Mark Wood in place of medium pacer Tom Curran.

Ishan Kishan, who opened in the last game, will bat at number three.

Teams:

India Playing XI: Virat Kohli(C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal

England Playing XI: Eoin Morgan(C), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.