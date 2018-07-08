India vs England, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma’s blistering century in Bristol leads India to series win

Rohit Sharma slammed his third T20 International cenrtury. (Source: Reuters) Rohit Sharma slammed his third T20 International cenrtury. (Source: Reuters)

Rohit Sharma led the way with his third T20I hundred as India beat England by seven wickets in their third T20I against England. The win helped the visitors win the series 2-1. India chased down a target of 199 in with eight balls to spare and Rohit Sharma ended the innings unbeaten on 100 off 56 balls.

India lost Shikhar Dhawan in the third over of the match but Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul kept the pressure on the hosts. Rohit was the aggressor among the two and just Rahul was starting to get into his groove, he was dismissed by an acrobatic catch by Chris Jordan. Virat Kohli then joined Rohit in the middle and their partnership was the one that set India on the path to victory. Kohli slammed 43 off 29 balls and the partnership between the two stood at 89 when the Indian skipper was dismissed by Jordan.

But there was no respite for England as Hardik Pandya slammed a quickfire 33 off 14 balls. It was in that time that Rohit reached his century. He is only the second batsman to have scored three T20 International tons. Hardik hit the winning runs for India.

More to come….

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd