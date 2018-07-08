India vs England, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma’s blistering Bristol bash leads India to series win

Rohit Sharma slammed his third T20 International century. (Source: Reuters) Rohit Sharma slammed his third T20 International century. (Source: Reuters)

Rohit Sharma led the way with his third T20I hundred as India beat England by seven wickets in their third and final match of the series. The win helped the visitors win the series 2-1. India chased down a target of 199 in with eight balls to spare and Rohit Sharma ended the innings unbeaten on 100 off 56 balls.

India lost Shikhar Dhawan in the third over of the match but Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul kept the pressure on the hosts. Rohit was the aggressor among the two and just as Rahul was starting to get into his groove, he was dismissed by an acrobatic catch by Chris Jordan. Virat Kohli then joined Rohit in the middle and their partnership was the one that set India on the path to victory. Kohli slammed 43 off 29 balls and the partnership between the two stood at 89 when the Indian skipper was dismissed by Jordan.

But there was no respite for England as Hardik Pandya came in slammed a quickfire 33 off 14 balls. It was during this stand that Rohit reached his century. He is only the second batsman to have scored three T20 International tons. Hardik hit the winning runs for India.

India won the toss and chose to field first in Bristol. Openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler got England off to a flier and they had reached 94/0 in just over seven overs. Siddharth Kaul was the man who gave India the breakthrough by bowling Buttler over. Two overs later, Jason Roy became Deepak Chahar’s first ever international wicket.

More to come….

