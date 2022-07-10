India vs England 3rd T20I Predicted Playing XI: Virat Kohli to open the innings? Changes on the cards for Rohit Sharma and Co.

India vs England 3rd T20I Playing XI Prediction: Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck three times as a spirited bowling display from the touring side helped them outclass England by 49 runs in the second T20 at Edgbaston on Saturday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Bhuvneshwar (3/15) rocked England early in their pursuit of 171, removing Jason Roy with the first ball and then his fellow opener and England captain Jos Buttler, before Yuzvendra Chahal (2-10) chipped in with two wickets to leave the home side struggling on 55/5.

With the series in the bag, some changes in the playing eleven could be on the cards for Rohit and Co. After making wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant open the innings in the previous game, India might opt to open with Virat Kohli in the final game of the T20 series. A few more changes could be on the cards with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and tearaway fast bowler Umran Malik getting a game. Here are all the details you need to know before the game begins.

Gleeson shines on debut ⭐

Bumrah and Kumar show their class ⚪ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 @Vitality_UK pic.twitter.com/mQlDwyWLNK — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 10, 2022

India vs England 3rd T20I Match Details: India vs England, 2nd T20I will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Sunday, July 10.

The highest total here is 232/6 (20 Ov) by PAK vs ENG.

The lowest is 110/10 (17 Ov) by NZ vs SL.

The highest score chased is173/3 (19.4 Ov) by ENG vs WI.

India vs England 3rd T20I Pitch Report: The surface at Trent Bridge is expected to aid spinners since it is known to have a brownish tinge to it with a bit of slowness in it. The average first innings score at this ground is 161 and the second innings is 143. Teams batting first have won 7 out of the 12 T20Is played at this venue.

India vs England 3rd T20I Weather Report: According to weather.com, temperatures will hover around 24° Celcius during the day and fall to 18° Celcius at night. There are no chances of rain during the match hours. However, showers are predicted later in the evening. The humidity is expected to be around 46 percent

India vs England 3rd T20I Probable Playing XI:

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik.

England Probable XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson.

India vs England 3rd T20I Squads:

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, David Willey, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik