India vs England 3rd T20I Playing 11: Rahul out, Dhawan in?

India vs England 3rd T20 Predicted Playing 11: After a series-levelling win, India would look to build on their new approach of batting freely and fearlessly when they take on England in the third T20I in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The inclusion of Ishan Kishan, who made a sparkling debut with a 32-ball 56, allowed India to go ahead with their new approach that encourages batsmen to express themselves. Despite losing KL Rahul in first over with no runs on the board, the 22-year attacked from the word go, smashing Jofra Archer for a boundary in the very first ball he faced.

India are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination save the return of star white-ball opener Rohit Sharma who is expected to be back in the side after being rested for a couple of games. With Kishan faring well, KL Rahul, who looked out of sorts in both the outings, is expected to make way for Rohit.

Meanwhile, England attack looked less threatening in the absence of Mark Wood, who missed the second T20 due to a bruised heel. However, skipper Eoin Morgan confirmed that the pacer will return in the next game.

With the game set to unfold on a surface that red soil beneath, the spinners are expected to test the batsmen.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

Probable XI:

India: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran/Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid