India vs England 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Online: Rohit to return tonight?

India vs England 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Online: The two sides lock horns in game 3.

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: After a resounding series-levelling win, India will look to continue their momentum and play fearlessly when they take on England in the third Twenty20, on Tuesday. India are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination.

With the series locked at 1-1, the third T20 promises to be a cracker of a contest with both teams be vying for the bragging rights at the Narendra Modi stadium.

India Probable XI: KL Rahul/Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur/Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

England Probable XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid