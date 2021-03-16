India vs England 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Online: Rohit to return tonight?

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: After a resounding series-levelling win, India will look to continue their momentum and play fearlessly when they take on England in the third Twenty20, on Tuesday. India are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination.
With the series locked at 1-1, the third T20 promises to be a cracker of a contest with both teams be vying for the bragging rights at the Narendra Modi stadium.
India Probable XI: KL Rahul/Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur/Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal
England Probable XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
The remaining three T20 Internationals between India and England will be played here without spectators in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the BCCI said on Monday. The BCCI's announcement came after Gujarat Cricket Association vice-president Dhanraj Nathwani said the decision was taken due a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The Men in Blue were off to a horrible start in the T20 series, suffering a demoralising eight-wicket loss in the opening match but turned the tables on England with a seven-wicket win in the second game. In stark contrast from the first match, Virat Kohli and his men excelled in all departments. India would look to build on their new approach of batting freely and fearlessly when they take on England in the third T20I today. Toss to take place at 6.30pm. Stay tuned.