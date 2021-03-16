scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
India vs England 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Online: Rohit to return tonight?

India vs England (Ind vs ENG) 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Update: With the series locked at 1-1, the third T20 promises to be a cracker of a contest.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 16, 2021 5:59:34 pm
India vs England (IND vs ENG) 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: After a resounding series-levelling win, India will look to continue their momentum and play fearlessly when they take on England in the third Twenty20, on Tuesday. India are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination.

With the series locked at 1-1, the third T20 promises to be a cracker of a contest with both teams be vying for the bragging rights at the Narendra Modi stadium.

India Probable XI: KL Rahul/Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur/Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

England Probable XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

India vs England 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Online:

17:59 (IST)16 Mar 2021
No crowd tonight

The remaining three T20 Internationals between India and England will be played here without spectators in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the BCCI said on Monday. The BCCI's announcement came after Gujarat Cricket Association vice-president Dhanraj Nathwani said the decision was taken due a spike in COVID-19 cases. 

17:48 (IST)16 Mar 2021
3rd T20I

The Men in Blue were off to a horrible start in the T20 series, suffering a demoralising eight-wicket loss in the opening match but turned the tables on England with a seven-wicket win in the second game. In stark contrast from the first match, Virat Kohli and his men excelled in all departments. India would look to build on their new approach of batting freely and fearlessly when they take on England in the third T20I today. Toss to take place at 6.30pm. Stay tuned.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

