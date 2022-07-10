IND vs ENG 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: India might ask Kohli to open at the Trent Bridge

India vs England, 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online.

India vs England, 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England Captain Buttler would look to earn his first win as the full-time England white-ball captain when his side battles India in the final T20I. Rishabh Pant opened the innings in the previous game and there are chances that India might ask Virat Kohli to start the proceedings in the final game of the T20 series.