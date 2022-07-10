scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 10, 2022
IND vs ENG 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: India might ask Kohli to open at the Trent Bridge

IND vs ENG 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: India will face England at the Trent Bridge.

Updated: July 10, 2022 5:42:51 pm
ind vs eng 3rd t20 liveIndia vs England, 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online.

India vs England, 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England Captain Buttler would look to earn his first win as the full-time England white-ball captain when his side battles India in the final T20I. Rishabh Pant opened the innings in the previous game and there are chances that India might ask Virat Kohli to start the proceedings in the final game of the T20 series.

Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG from Trent Bridge below.

IND vs ENG 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between India vs England from Trent Bridge, Nottingham

17:40 (IST)10 Jul 2022
Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes the first to bowl 500 dots in T20I history!

India’s serial swingster, Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Saturday put up a player of the match spell to inspire India to a 49 run win against England in the 2nd T20I at Edgbaston and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series. (Read More)

17:31 (IST)10 Jul 2022
‘Should I hit him, if he comes in the way’: Watch Rishabh Pant’ hilarious mid-pitch conversation with Rohit Sharma!

A hilarious incident took place in the first over of India’s innings when the men in blue met England in the second T20I of the three-match series at Edgbaston on Saturday. (Read More)

17:23 (IST)10 Jul 2022
IND vs ENG 3rd T20 Live: Probable XI's!

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra JadejaHarshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik.

England Probable XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson.

17:13 (IST)10 Jul 2022
10000 reasons to celebrate Sunil Gavaskar’s birthday!

For an obsessive cricket pilgrim or an ardent worshipper of batting’s celebrated binary data, there are 10,000 reasons to undertake the unexplored Ahmedabad-Rajkot trek. (Read More)

17:05 (IST)10 Jul 2022
IND vs ENG 3rd T20 Live: Hello!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third T20I between England and India. Since the start of 2019, eight openers have played for the Indian T20I side. KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, and Ishan Kishan among others. However, the opening slot is something that needs stability.

IND vs ENG 3rd Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

India vs England 3rd T20I . (AP)

