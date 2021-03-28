‘A clash of Titans’: India beat England by seven runs in thriller to win ODI series

India players celebrate the fall of a wicket during their third ODI against England. (BCCI)

India held their nerve in face of Sam Curran’s resolve to beat England by seven runs in a dramatic third ODI to clinch the series 2-1 in Pune on Sunday.

Sent to bat, India were all out for 329 in 48.2 overs with Shikhar Dhawan (67), Rishabh Pant (78) and Hardik Pandya (64) hitting half-centuries.

Curran (95 not out off 83 balls) single-handedly kept England in the hunt as he shepherded Mark Wood (14) for a 60-run stand for the ninth wicket but failed to score 14 runs needed in the final over.

England ended at 322/9 in 50 overs.

India had won the four-match Test series 3-1 and the five-match T20I contest 3-2.

That Winning Feeling 👏👏#TeamIndia beat England by 7 runs in the third & final @Paytm #INDvENG ODI and complete a 2-1 series win. 👍👍 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/wIhEfE5PDR pic.twitter.com/mqfIrwJKQb — BCCI (@BCCI) March 28, 2021

India win! Natarajan gives away just six runs in the final over, giving his team a seven-run victory. It means India take the ODI series 2-1! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Au4lyUs2EM — ICC (@ICC) March 28, 2021

What a way to finish the series! Top knock, Sam Curran, but india just about managed to sneak home. A fitting end to a remarkable four and a half months for this indian side that should be proud of everything it has achieved! #INDvsENG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 28, 2021

Sam Curran is some talent and he nearly pulled it off for England. But in the end, Khaali haath aaye thhey, khaali haath jaayenge England waale. Good win for Team India but across formats this has been a well fought series. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/haA3krhgHw — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 28, 2021

What a game ! Unlucky Sam Curran could not pull that off after such a great knock ! Natrajan so good under pressure after such little experience!🙌🏻 congratulations team 🇮🇳 to win all 3 series ! @RishabhPant17 special knock ✊ @BhuviOfficial top spell @imShard #INDvsENG — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 28, 2021

That’s was surely a clash of Titans.Well fought England. Well done India 🇮🇳 on winning the one day series. #INDvsENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 28, 2021

Congratulations #TeamIndia for a clinical series win. You fought like warriors, conquered every challenge thrown at you and won the series. Witnessed some world-class cricket throughout by both the teams @BCCI #INDvsENG — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 28, 2021

The whole Tour of India has been great to watch … tremendous skills,lots of drama,bit of controversy & plenty of talking points … Bloody love cricket … #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 28, 2021

Bhuvi player of the match for me. With Shardul having another match winning impact on the game. Batsmen did superbly but you still felt against this Eng side chasing under lights, India did not have enough runs on the board. #INDvENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 28, 2021

Where winning the toss was a significant advantage, that India lost 3 tosses and won 2 games was an exceptional effort. 👏👏👏#INDvENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 28, 2021