Sunday, March 28, 2021
‘A clash of Titans’: India beat England by seven runs in thriller to win ODI series

India held their nerve to defeat England by seven runs in a dramatic final ODI to clinch the series 2-1 in Pune on Sunday. The visitors failed to chase 330 despite Sam Curran's unbeaten 95.

Updated: March 28, 2021 10:36:22 pm
India players celebrate the fall of a wicket during their third ODI against England. (BCCI)

India held their nerve in face of Sam Curran’s resolve to beat England by seven runs in a dramatic third ODI to clinch the series 2-1 in Pune on Sunday.

Sent to bat, India were all out for 329 in 48.2 overs with Shikhar Dhawan (67), Rishabh Pant (78) and Hardik Pandya (64) hitting half-centuries.

Curran (95 not out off 83 balls) single-handedly kept England in the hunt as he shepherded Mark Wood (14) for a 60-run stand for the ninth wicket but failed to score 14 runs needed in the final over.

England ended at 322/9 in 50 overs.

India had won the four-match Test series 3-1 and the five-match T20I contest 3-2.

