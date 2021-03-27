India look to end England tour with hat-trick of series wins

India lost the 2nd ODI by 6 wickets, with more than 6 overs remaining in the match. (BCCI)

India will be looking to complete a hat-trick of series wins against England in the third and final ODI in Pune on Sunday. They will be looking to recovering from the defeat that was inflicted on them in the 2nd ODI.

On batting belters that’s been on offer at the Gahunje Stadium, England hit an astounding 20 sixes in a 337-run chase which became a cakewalk, thanks to inept bowling from spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya. Kuldeep scripted an unwanted record when he conceded 8 sixes, most by an Indian bowler. He leaked 84 runs in the second game after giving 64 runs in the first.

Kuldeep and Krunal could be replaced by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar, who can also chip in with the bat, if needed. From the team’s perspective, it would be impossible to ignore Yuzvendra Chahal’s inclusion in the playing XI even though the Haryana leg-spinners hasn’t been in the best of forms.

In terms of batting, a total of 336 is certainly not bad by any standards but perhaps India can now look to have strategic shift in terms innings building process.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who hit two successive 50 plus scores, would be keen to carry his form and convert the start into a really big total and end the century drought. The skipper has however made it clear that he is not looking at milestones.

“We went out there and expressed ourselves as we always have done.” 🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/arOZ0UP2ED — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 26, 2021

“I never played for 100s in my life, that’s probably why I ended up getting so many in such little time. It’s all about contributing to the team cause. If the team doesn’t win when you get three figures it doesn’t mean anything. You’re not going to sit back at the end of your career and look at numbers, it’s more about how you played the game,” he said.

For the record, his last century came in August 2019 in this format.

Hardik would continue to play his role of a finisher but question mark remains on what kind of workload management is happening considering that he has rarely bowled save a few overs in the recently concluded T20 International.

On the pace front, while India would go-ahead with spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar, they could try going in with left-arm pacer and yorker specialist T Natarajan, in case they want to rest Shardul Thakur for the game.

Also, there could be a choice between Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna although Prasidh’s pace is an advantage for the hosts.

Meanwhile, England would be bolstered by their Friday’s performance and the biggest positive would be the return of form of Ben Stokes, who otherwise struggled on many occasions on the entire tour.

Teams (From)

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England: Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (captain), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, David Malan.

Match starts at 1.30 PM.

(With PTI inputs)