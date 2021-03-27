India vs England 3rd ODI Probable Playing 11: Call in the ‘chess player’

India vs England 3rd ODI Predicted Playing 11: India’s total of 336 was made to look far from sufficient in the 2nd ODI and so the last match of England’s two-month tour is a series decider. India are looking for a hat-trick of series wins after coming out on top in the Tests and T20Is. The visitors, despite having pushed India to the limits, will be looking for some silverware to take back for their efforts.

England hit an astounding 20 sixes in a 337-run chase which became a cakewalk, thanks to inept bowling from spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya. Kuldeep leaked 84 runs in the second game after giving 64 runs in the first. And, so did Krunal Pandya, who gave 72 runs in six overs with an embarrassing average of 12 per over.

So, in all probability, the duo could be replaced by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar, who can also chip in with the bat, if needed.

Good morning @imVkohli a photo to brighten up your morning. And yes, good luck for the game tomorrow😉 #INDvsENG #decode pic.twitter.com/Vyfl7f24u1 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 27, 2021

Skipper Virat Kohli, who hit two successive 50 plus scores, would be keen to carry his form and convert the start into a really big total and end the century drought.

Hardik would continue to play his role of a finisher but question mark remains on what kind of workload management is happening considering that he has rarely bowled save a few overs in the recently concluded T20 International.

On the pace front, while India would go-ahead with spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar, they could try going in with left-arm pacer and yorker specialist T Natarajan, in case they want to rest Shardul Thakur for the game.

Also, there could be a choice between Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna although Prasidh’s pace is an advantage for the hosts.

Meanwhile, England would be bolstered by their Friday’s performance and the biggest positive would be the return of form of Ben Stokes, who otherwise struggled on many occasions on the entire tour.

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur

England: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Covers: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan

Probable XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone

(With PTI inputs)