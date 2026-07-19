India vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG match online?

IND vs ENG Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma will be in focus during the Lord's match today. (CREIMAS)

India and England will square off in an exciting ODI series decider in the third and final match of the series at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday.

With the series locked 1-1, Shubman Gill’s side has all to play for as the young captain searches for his first major series win and India’s first away from home since December 2023. India have also held a poor record at Lord’s over the last 22 years, failing to win all four of their previous matches at the venue. The spotlight will be intense on former captain Rohit Sharma, too, with his future in the ODI squad under the scanner.