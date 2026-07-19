India vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG match online?

India vs England ODI Series 2026, Match 3 Live Streaming Online: The Indian Express provides all info on where you can watch IND vs ENG 3rd ODI from Lord's on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jul 19, 2026 07:20 AM IST
India vs England Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma will be in focus during the Lord's match today. (CREIMAS)IND vs ENG Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma will be in focus during the Lord's match today. (CREIMAS)
Make us preferred source on Google

India and England will square off in an exciting ODI series decider in the third and final match of the series at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday.

With the series locked 1-1, Shubman Gill’s side has all to play for as the young captain searches for his first major series win and India’s first away from home since December 2023. India have also held a poor record at Lord’s over the last 22 years, failing to win all four of their previous matches at the venue. The spotlight will be intense on former captain Rohit Sharma, too, with his future in the ODI squad under the scanner.

ALSO READ | India’s poor Lord’s record: 4 Losses, 1 Tie, 2 wins since 1983 World Cup

India vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming details

When and where to watch IND vs ENG 3rd ODI?

The India vs England 3rd ODI match will take place on Sunday, July 19, at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, England. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 3:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of India vs England 3rd ODI match?

In India, the live telecast of the India vs England 3rd ODI match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ | Lord’s brings Gill a chance to stamp his authority on ODI side

How to watch the live streaming of India vs England 3rd ODI match?

In India, the live streaming of the India vs England 3rd ODI match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Match Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav.
England Squad: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Jos Buttler(w), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Tom Banton, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments