India vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG match online?

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India and England will square off in an exciting ODI series decider in the third and final match of the series at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday.
With the series locked 1-1, Shubman Gill’s side has all to play for as the young captain searches for his first major series win and India’s first away from home since December 2023. India have also held a poor record at Lord’s over the last 22 years, failing to win all four of their previous matches at the venue. The spotlight will be intense on former captain Rohit Sharma, too, with his future in the ODI squad under the scanner.
ALSO READ | India’s poor Lord’s record: 4 Losses, 1 Tie, 2 wins since 1983 World Cup
When and where to watch IND vs ENG 3rd ODI?
The India vs England 3rd ODI match will take place on Sunday, July 19, at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, England. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 3:00 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of India vs England 3rd ODI match?
In India, the live telecast of the India vs England 3rd ODI match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.
ALSO READ | Lord’s brings Gill a chance to stamp his authority on ODI side
How to watch the live streaming of India vs England 3rd ODI match?
In India, the live streaming of the India vs England 3rd ODI match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.