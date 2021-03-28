India vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

India vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming: The match will be held in Pune. (File)

India vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: India will take on England in the series-deciding third ODI of the ongoing series in Pune on Sunday.

After winning the opener, the Virat Kohli-led team slumped to a series-levelling defeat in the second ODI on Friday as England chased down a competitive 337 with 39 balls to spare. Sent to bat first, the hosts put up 336/6 on the scoreboard at the end of their innings. KL Rahul (108) and Rishabh Pant (77) were the leading run-scorers for India. Chasing, England stayed on top right from the start as Jason Roy (55) and Jonny Bairstow (124) stitched a vital century-run partnership. Ben Stokes’ 52-ball 99 accelerated the chase beyond the hosts in the middle overs.

When is the third ODI between India and England?

The third ODI between India and England is on March 28, Sunday.

What is the venue for the third ODI between India and England?

The third ODI between India and England will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time will the third ODI between India and England start?

The third ODI between India and England will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the third ODI between India and England?

The third ODI between India and England will be telecast on the Star Sports network. The match will also be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on indianexpress.com.

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur

England’s ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood