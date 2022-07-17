IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Playing XI named after India opt to bowl first

India vs England, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the series-deciding third ODI on Sunday. India made one change, bringing in Mohammed Siraj in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who has a niggle. England went with the same playing XI. Follow IND vs ENG live score and updates from Manchester below.
Live Blog
We would have looked to bat. It is a little muggy and there might be some swing early on, but will get good for batting as the game progresses. It is great for the series as it is 1-1 coming into this game. Lots of positives, we scrapped with the bat to get a defendable total in the last game. We are going with the same team.
It looks like a good track and won't change for the course of 100 overs. It is the series decider and we have played some good cricket on the tour, we took the learning from the last game and hopefully will rectify the mistakes. We have bowled well in the limited overs leg, the T20 series as well. Hopefully we can restrict them today to a reasonable target. Bumrah has a niggle and we don't want to risk him, so Siraj comes in.
Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of this game owing to back spasms. Arshdeep was not considered for selection as he is yet to fully recover from right abdominal strain. Siraj is in the playing XI
Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley
India have won the toss and have opted to field.
Its the final game of India's tour of England. The Test series was shared, India won the T20Is and the ODIs is levelled 1-1. India last won an ODI series in England in 2014, while in 2018 they had taken a 1-0 lead before losing the next two games. Stay tuned for live updates.