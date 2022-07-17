scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 17, 2022
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: Playing XI named after India opt to bowl first

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Both the teams have won one game each in the ongoing three-match series.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 17, 2022 3:22:13 pm
ind vs eng live score, ind vs eng score live, ind vs eng odi live, ind vs eng live cricket scoreIndia vs England, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: England vs India series decider at Manchester.

India vs England, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the series-deciding third ODI on Sunday. India made one change, bringing in Mohammed Siraj in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who has a niggle. England went with the same playing XI. Follow IND vs ENG live score and updates from Manchester below.

Live Blog

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Score Online and Updates: Catch England vs India live action from Old Trafford Cricket Stadium, Manchester.

15:21 (IST)17 Jul 2022
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live: Buttler explains why England wanted to bowl

We would have looked to bat. It is a little muggy and there might be some swing early on, but will get good for batting as the game progresses. It is great for the series as it is 1-1 coming into this game. Lots of positives, we scrapped with the bat to get a defendable total in the last game. We are going with the same team.

15:21 (IST)17 Jul 2022
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live: Rohit speaks at the Toss

It looks like a good track and won't change for the course of 100 overs. It is the series decider and we have played some good cricket on the tour, we took the learning from the last game and hopefully will rectify the mistakes. We have bowled well in the limited overs leg, the T20 series as well. Hopefully we can restrict them today to a reasonable target. Bumrah has a niggle and we don't want to risk him, so Siraj comes in.

15:14 (IST)17 Jul 2022
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live: Team News

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of this game owing to back spasms. Arshdeep was not considered for selection as he is yet to fully recover from right abdominal strain. Siraj is in the playing XI

15:09 (IST)17 Jul 2022
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live: India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

15:08 (IST)17 Jul 2022
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live: England Playing XI

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

15:05 (IST)17 Jul 2022
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live: Toss time

India have won the toss and have opted to field.

15:05 (IST)17 Jul 2022
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live: Hello and Welcome

Its the final game of India's tour of England. The Test series was shared, India won the T20Is and the ODIs is levelled 1-1. India last won an ODI series in England in 2014, while in 2018 they had taken a 1-0 lead before losing the next two games. Stay tuned for live updates.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: India will lock horns with England in Manchester

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Philip Salt, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Matthew Parkinson

