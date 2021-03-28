India vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Run-fest on cards in series decider

India vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch all live action here.

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Indian cricket team may like to revisit its 50-over template while picking up pieces from the Friday carnage with an aim to complete a hat-trick of series wins against England in the third and final ODI on Sunday.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who hit two successive 50 plus scores, would be keen to carry his form and convert the start into a really big total and end the century drought. In terms of batting, a total of 337 is certainly not bad by any standards but perhaps India can now look to have a strategic shift in terms innings building process. Meanwhile, England would be bolstered by their Friday’s performance and the biggest positive would be the return of form of Ben Stokes, who otherwise struggled on many occasions on the entire tour.