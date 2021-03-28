India vs England 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: Run-fest on cards in series decider

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Indian cricket team may like to revisit its 50-over template while picking up pieces from the Friday carnage with an aim to complete a hat-trick of series wins against England in the third and final ODI on Sunday.
Skipper Virat Kohli, who hit two successive 50 plus scores, would be keen to carry his form and convert the start into a really big total and end the century drought. In terms of batting, a total of 337 is certainly not bad by any standards but perhaps India can now look to have a strategic shift in terms innings building process. Meanwhile, England would be bolstered by their Friday’s performance and the biggest positive would be the return of form of Ben Stokes, who otherwise struggled on many occasions on the entire tour.
India, on the other hand, have many questions to ponder in terms of who they want into the XI in the 3rd ODI, given that many of their plans - especially in the bowling department - did not work out here last day.
India's total of 336 was made to look not nearly enough as England rampaged to the target on the back of a Stokes and Bairstow partnership a couple of days ago at this same venue. India are looking for a hat-trick of series wins after coming out on top in the Tests and T20Is. The visitors, despite having pushed India to the limits, will be looking for some silverware to take back for their efforts.
Probable XI’s:
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal
England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone