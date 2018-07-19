India vs England: ‘Mic-drop’ celebrations most embarrassing moment, says Joe Root

Joe Root celebrates after scoring a century in the 3rd ODI against India. (Source: Reuters) Joe Root celebrates after scoring a century in the 3rd ODI against India. (Source: Reuters)

England batsman Joe Root on Wednesday described his century celebration in the 3rd ODI against India in Leeds as his “most embarrassing moment”. The 26-year old scored his second consecutive ton on Tuesday as England chased down the target of 257 set by the visitors to script a 2-1 win in the 50-over series. Root, who was facing criticism for a string of poor performances before the start of the series, scored an unbeaten-100 in 120 balls to take the Three Lions to an 8-wicket win.

After completing his century, he dropped his bat in a “mic-drop” style to celebrate his 13th ODI hundred. Speaking to reporters after the match, Root said he regretted his actions immediately. “It was a car crash. I’ve not heard the end of it. It was something I immediately regretted,” he said.

The England Test captain further said the celebrations did not go as per plans. “You’d think if you were going to do a celebration like that you’d have smacked it 30 yards out of the ground but it didn’t really get there did it?” the batsman said.

“It was the most embarrassing thing I’ve done on a cricket field,” he added.

READ | Rishabh Pant picked, injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropped

After the culmination of the limited-overs series, the two teams will now square off in a five-Test match series starting from August 1 at Edgbaston. India announced their squad for the first three Tests on Wednesday, in which Rishabh Pant became a surprise inclusion, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar was dropped due to injury.

India Squad for three England Tests:

Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd