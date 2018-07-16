India vs England 3rd ODI: Jason Roy suffers finger injury, Sam Billings called in

Roy suffered a laceration to his right hand little finger during practice on Monday. He will undergo a fitness test before the game. (Source: Reuters) Roy suffered a laceration to his right hand little finger during practice on Monday. He will undergo a fitness test before the game. (Source: Reuters)

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings has been called up to the England ODI squad as cover for opener Jason Roy for the third ODI against India at Headingley on Tuesday.

Roy suffered a laceration to his right hand little finger during practice on Monday. He will undergo a fitness test before the game.

Batsman James Vince is also in the squad as cover, previously called in to replace Dawid Malan.

Smarting from their 86-run loss at the Lord’s after winning the first game in Nottingham by eight wickets, India have their task cut out.

Victory in London confirmed England’s spot as the No.1 ODI side in the ICC Rankings. A win for India at Headlingley will only help close the gap and hand them the bragging rights before the Test series begins on August 1.

India had previously won the T20I series 2-1.

