India vs England, 3rd ODI: England include James Vince for decider

England selectors have released Dawid Malan and Sam Curran from the ODI squad ahead of the deciding match against India. The selectors have also decided to bring in James Vince for the third ODI. Vince has rewarded for his performances against Somerset and Yorkshire in England’s domestic one-day tournament for Hampshire. He struck 109 and 171 against Somerset and Yorkshire respectively.

The three-match series is level at 1-1 with India winnings the first match and England bouncing back to win the second. India won the first match at Old Trafford by 8 wickets after riding on Kuldeep Yadav’s fifer and a superb ton from Rohit Sharma. But the visitors then lost the Lord’s ODI by 86 runs. India were handed a target of 323 runs in the second match but they failed to go over the line.

England have a strong batting line up with Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow opening the innings for them. The two have given a couple of good starts to the side in the series. The home side will then bank upon Test captain Joe Root who got back in form on Saturday after scoring a ton at Lord’s.

In the bowling department, the England spinners have shown their abilities and have stopped the opponents to score runs quickly in middle overs. In fact, Ali scalped the wicket of Virat Kohli in the second match while Adil Rashid returned with figures of 2/38 in 10 overs. Apart from the two spinners, Liam Plunkett too has shown great character especially in the last match where he bagged a four-wicket haul against India. The third and deciding ODI will take place at Headingley in Leeds.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Jake Ball, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood, James Vince.

India: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel

