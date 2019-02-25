India vs England, 2nd Women ODI: India beat England by 7 wickets to take unassailable series lead

The Indian women cricket team beat England by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday in the second ODI of the three-match series to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. With the win, India solidify their second place in the ICC ODI Championship.

Chasing 162, Smriti Mandhana’s half-century and Mithali Raj’s unbeaten 47 helped the hosts seal the game with 7-wickets and 53 balls to spare after England Women won the toss and opted to bat.

Despite Natalie Sciver’s 85, including 12 fours and a six, pacers Shikha Pandey and Jhulan Goswami troubled the visitors with four wickets each as India women bowled out England for a paltry 161.

Speaking after the match, Jhulan said, “My role was to give early breakthroughs. I was able to hit the right areas and waited for the batters to make mistakes. When you are bowling in the powerplay, you need to have a back up plan. I was just trying to use my experience.”

“Whenever we win the toss, I ask Mithali to bat first so that I get more time to settle my nerves down. No matter how many years you have played the sport at the top level, the nerves would always be there,” she said.

The Indian women’s side had defeated England in the first ODI by 66 runs on February 22.

Brief Score:

England: 161 all out in 43.3 overs (NR Sciver 85; J Goswami 4/30, S Pandey 4/18).

India: 162-3 in 41.1 overs (S Mandhana 63; A Shrubsole 2/23).

