India vs England 2nd Test stats: India’s biggest defeat at Lord’s since 1974

This is the lowest the Indian top order has contributed in a Test match in England since 1996. (Source: AP) This is the lowest the Indian top order has contributed in a Test match in England since 1996. (Source: AP)

England gave India a hiding at Lord’s, dismissing the visitors for 130 and winning the second Test by an innings and 129 runs. England added to their overnight total in the early part of the first session and ended up taking a lead of 289 before declaring. There were a few rain delays but in between and after those, India kept losing wickets. James Anderson took out the openers and Stuart Broad wiped out the middle order, even taking the wickets of Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik off consecutive deliveries. Here are some of the key stats that have come out of the match.

– This is only the third time India have lost a Test match after 1st day’s play has been washed out without a ball bowled. The previous instances were Birmingham 1974 and Hamilton 2002.

– This is the first innings defeat that India have suffered since Virat Kohli took over captaincy in 2004.

– This is India’s biggest defeat at Lord’s since 1974. Then, the Ajit Wadekar led team lost by an innings and 285 runs.

– It is the first time that England have won a Test match by an innings at Lord’s since they beat Pakistan in 2010.

– 1023 balls bowled in this match, making it the third shortest completed Test match in England in the last 100 years. It is the shortest at Lord’s since 1888.

– Murali Vijay, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara accounted for 36 runs at Lord’s. The last time an Indian top 3 accounted for fewer runs than that on this venue was in 1996, when Vikram Rathour, WV Raman and Sourav Ganguly managed just 26 runs.

– James Anderson (36 years, 11 days) became the second oldest English bowler on Day 1 to take a five-wicket haul against India, the oldest being Ray Illingworth (39 years 76 days) at the Oval in 1971.

